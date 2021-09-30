Michael Madsen Joins Legend of the White Dragon Cast

Anticipation is high for Bat in the Sun and Jason David Frank’s Legend of the White Dragon, and now we have another big star joining the cast. ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal that Michael Madsen is joining the cast of Legend of the White Dragon as the father of Erik Reed (Frank), and fans will learn about his backstory and Erik’s history with him as we move closer to Legend of the White Dragon’s full release. Madsen and Frank share quite a few similarities in their own histories and experiences with their father according to Madsen, so working within the film’s father-son dynamic was a bit cathartic for both stars.

“Working with Jason was kind of cathartic for both of us, having had similar issues and experiences with our own fathers,” Madsen said. “Acting is always just acting, but like I was told by Al Pacino when doing Donnie Brasco, ‘Sometimes it isn’t acting. Sometimes it really happens.’ That is true and in the picture with Jason it really happened.”

As for Erik, Frank teased what fans can expect from the character and how it differs from the characters he’s previously played.

“The audience, I think, is going to really relate to Erik Reed because he’s completely different to Tommy Oliver,” Frank said. “Erik is deeper, older, I wouldn’t say version of Tommy Oliver at all. It’s a completely different character. What the audience is going to see is Jason David Frank in a more mature role, meaning that he’s… I can finally express on film, something that’s not just for kids.”

You can find the official synopsis for Legend of the White Dragon below.

“The White Dragon, Erik Reed, has returned home to Virtuo City 3 years later after being defeated in a colossal battle against the ancient overlord, Ashtagor. The crystal he used to become the White Dragon was broken in two as a result of the epic battle, both pieces were subsequently lost. Being blamed for the destruction and collateral lives lost, his identity was outed after the battle thus making him a fugitive from the law. We now follow Erik on his journey as he teams up with treasure hunters from the past who help him reclaim his power as the White Dragon. Once reunited with his powers, he and his team are now ready to battle a new threat, Dragon Prime, who seeks revenge against the White Dragon. Erik must now try and defeat Dragon Prime in order to get one step closer to clearing his name and being able to protect his family from an ancient evil that still lurks in the darkness… Ashtagor.”

