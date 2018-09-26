‘Power Rangers’ #31 Spoiler-Free Review – Beyond The Grid Blazes A Bold New Trail

A new era begins in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #31, and we’ve got your spoiler-free review of the anticipated start of Beyond The Grid right here!

Beyond the Grid picks up after the epic finale to Power Rangers Shattered Grid, or should we say, a bit before that finale. It’s sort of a mystery where the Rangers find themselves here, but their surroundings are far from the only obstacle they face.

In fact, that’s one of the most intriguing aspects of Beyond The Grid. Writer Marguerite Bennett takes an eclectic group of Power Rangers and brings them outside of their comfort zone to an extreme degree. Rangers have had to succeed without their powers in the past, but few of those adventures had this amount of tension to accompany them.

The Rangers really do find themselves in a bit of a hole to dig out of here, but unlike in Shattered Grid, the target isn’t a known quantity. There’s no great villain to punch here, at least not yet, so what the Rangers are really facing is the perfect storm of factors out of their control, and it’s interesting to see some very composed and rather optimistic members of the team deal with those circumstances.

One of the shining stars in this issue is easily Grace Sterling. Sterling quickly made an impression during the Power Rangers of 1969 storyline, and she’s only become more engaging with time. Hopefully, there are more interactions coming with Kimberly (aka Ranger Slayer), but it’s really in the narration where her presence is felt most, bringing this disparate group of Rangers together as best as she can to ensure their survival.

Before we go further, we need to applaud the art team of Simone Di Meo, Alessandro Cappuccio, Walter Baiamonte, and Francesco Segala, who have given this new team and era in the Ranger legacy it’s own distinct flavor and style.

Di Meo and Cappuccio’s pencils and inks are more stylized than the previous team’s and the shadowing is heavier, two changes that fit the slightly more morose tone of this particular part of the story. The good news is that this is still a Power Rangers book, and the art team hasn’t forgotten it, with gorgeous swaths of purple, pink, orange, and blue filling this mysterious world.

Things get even more impressive when the Rangers actually morph, with an almost watercolor aura surrounding them. While we can’t go into too much detail about one particular reveal, the art team has some fun with it, giving this unknown force a unique signature that only builds the mystery surrounding them.

There’s a lot to like in this issue, though we do admit it will be a bit slow in the beginning for those who aren’t diehard fans of Power Rangers. If you are you’ll find plenty to savor here, though things really kick into gear in the second half of the issue, and you’ll be left with several questions that you won’t want to miss the answers to.

Beyond The Grid truly feels like a different series, and that was sort of the point after something like Shattered Grid. It is no less epic in scope, but it trades saving the world for trying to survive it and seeing this collection of personalities attempt to do so presents new and exciting opportunities for growth and change. Beyond The Grid paves a bold new path for Power Rangers, and it’s one you won’t want to miss out on.

Published by: BOOM! Studios

Written by: Marguerite Bennett

Drawn by: Simone Di Meo and Alessandro Cappuccio

Colors by: Walter Baiamonte and Francesco Segala

Letters by: Ed Dukeshire