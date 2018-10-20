Preview: The Power Rangers Meet Their New Enemy In ‘Mighty Morphin’ #32

The new team of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers is already stranded in a world unlike any they’ve seen, and now their first sign of life isn’t what they were hoping for.

The new preview of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #32 has been released by BOOM! Studios, continuing the next chapter in Beyond the Grid. The team finds themselves baited into an empty ship, but as they discover here that ship is not empty any longer, and their new enemy wants to kill most of them save for a few they hope to take back to their unknown leader.

As you might expect, that isn’t something the Rangers are very interested in, but things get even more hectic as Karone tells the crew that the unknown force that invaded their main ship (the Solar Ranger) took all of the ship’s power with her. So yeah, things are going great.

The new enemies don’t waste time trying to take them down, almost hitting Tanya with an arrow. Thankfully Mike manages to break it before it hits, and Ranger Slayer gives the call to take these unknown enemies down. This sequence plays out in gorgeous fashion with a slick two-page spread, but there are also some heartfelt moments that follow that Ranger fans will adore.

Who are these new enemies? Why does Mike have a death wish? Who is the Solar Ranger? Hopefully, we’ll find answers to all of those in the full issue. You can check out the full preview in the gallery.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #32 is written by Marguerite Bennett and drawn by Simone Di Meo, and the official description is below.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #32 is in comic stores on October 24th.