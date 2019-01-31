Preview: The Power Rangers Fight To Restore The Grid in ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ #36

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #35 just hit comic stores, but we’ve got an exclusive first look at the next chapter in the series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #36!

Beyond the Grid has pushed several Rangers out of their comfort zone, as the Morphin Grid isn’t connected like on their worlds. Thing is they’ve found a source of hope in Ellarien, the Solar Ranger, who has a mysterious connection to the Grid. With her help, the team will try and help the many people of this galaxy try and stay alive while they attempt to reconnect it to the Grid, though the Praetor is not just going to let them do it without a fight.

Powers or not, Rangers always charge ahead into danger, because that’s what being a Power Ranger is all about.

“The Power Rangers are risking their lives in this new, unknown universe, all while running out of the very power that allows them to morph and fight for their survival. But being a Ranger has always been about more than just powers, weapons, and a suit,” said Dafna Pleban, Senior Editor, BOOM! Studios. “Even in the midst of dwindling resources and enemy attacks on every side, the Rangers show us at every turn and with every decision why they were chosen to wield the power of the Grid.”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #36 is written by Marguerite Bennett and drawn by Simone di Meo and colored by Walter Baiamonte, and the description can be found below.

“Beyond the farthest reaches of the known galaxy, beyond everything they’ve ever known, the Rangers have found a dying universe and a bright new star who may be the key to keeping them alive and helping them find a way home. Ellarien, the Solar Ranger, has joined the team and with her help, the Rangers of the lost ship, Promethea, need to find a way to reconnect this universe to the Morphin Grid before the evil Praetor can realize its demise.”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #36 hits comic stores on February 27th, and you can check out our exclusive preview on the next slides!

