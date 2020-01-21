Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #50 First Look Reveals Return of Fan Favorite Character

Power Rangers fans have been loving BOOM! Studios Necessary Evil in the pages of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and the epic story is getting a thrilling conclusion in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #50. The big-time issue will not only feature the Omega Rangers and the current team of Power Rangers, but it will also feature the return of a fan-favorite character, and we cannot wait to see who that turns out to be! While you’ll have to wait to find out the character’s identity, we’ve got your exclusive first look at the anticipated issue, and you can check it out starting on the next slide.

The issue will feature a gorgeous connecting cover set by Jamal Campbell, showcasing the Mighty Morphin team and the Omega squad side by side. As you can see in the images, the cover will also have a special foil variant, as well as a collectible trading card cover by Kris Anka and an exclusive story variant cover written by Ryan Parrott and illustrated by Dan Mora.

Power Rangers #50 will be written by Parrott and drawn by artist Daniele di Nicuolo, colored by Walter Biamonte, and lettered by Ed Dukeshire, and you can find the official description below.

“The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and the Omega Rangers – along with surprise new allies – team up to face The Anointed in this epic conclusion to the Power Rangers event: Necessary Evil! Everything has been leading to the shocking return of a fan favorite character so big that we needed a last page gatefold to contain it! But what does it mean now that [SPOILER] is back?”

So, who could that character be? Who knows, maybe Rita Repulsa will make her return, or even someone like Lord Drakkon, who has been absent since Shattered Grid ended. We cannot wait to find out, and thankfully we’ll have an answer soon.

Also gotta love that Ranger Slayer is featured on the cover, and here’s hoping we get to see much more of her going forward.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #50 hits comic stores this April, and you can get your first exclusive look at the big issue on the next slide! You can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Power Rangers!

Main Cover – Jamal Campbell

Variant Cover – Jamal Campbell

Foil Variant – Jamal Campbell

Variant Cover – Kris Anka