Mighty Morphin Power Rangers LEGO Megazord Set Could Become A Reality

It’s hard to believe that something as fantastical and iconic as Power Rangers hasn’t been turned into LEGO yet, but this Megazord could change all that.

There are several Power Rangers concepts floating around in the LEGO Ideas roster, but this version seems to stand above the others. This Megazord was created by Wahkaka0321, and is a sight to behold. The creation stands tall in all its colorful glory and holds the Power Sword in one hand the Mastadon shield in the other.

The work on the chest plate and feet is probably the most impressive, but you can see from the images that there aren’t many weak spots. As you would expect, you can deconstruct the Megazord into the individual Dinozords, and those don’t disappoint either. The Tyrannosaurus, Sabretooth Tiger, Mastodon, Triceratops, and Pterodactyl are all present, with the T-Rex and Mastadon standing above the rest.

Ironically those two Dinozords posed some of the biggest problems during the design process, especially when it came to figuring out how to transform them.

“The triceratops piloted by Billy and sabre-toothed tiger piloted by Trini is straightforward, I designed them to be able to handle the weight of the Megazord,” Wahkaka0321 said. “The challenges of the build are from Jason’s T-rex and Zach’s mastodon. It took me some time to figure out how to hide the T-rex head into the chest and transform the rear legs of the Mastodon into Megazord’s arms.”

That said, Kimberly turned out to be the most difficult. “The most daunting, however, is the pterodactyl piloted by Kimberly. I have to keep the profile thin without losing the form of the pterodactyl and at the same time showcase the signature chest plate of the Megazord with the jagged motifs.”

He undertook the project after seeing the recent Power Rangers reboot, which “re-ignited my childhood passion.” After seeing the results, it seems the Rangers would be quite proud of the effort.

LEGO Ideas only enter the next phase once they’ve hit 10,000 supporters, but the good news is that the Megazord has already gathered over 2400, and has 402 days left. If you want to see this reviewed by LEGO, you can show your support for it on the official page, and you can see more images of the morphinominal creation in the gallery.