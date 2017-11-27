Review: ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Poster Book’ Is A Must Have For Any Fan

Power Rangers posters aren’t the easiest to come by, but BOOM! Studios is saving the day with plenty of beautiful options.

BOOM! Studios currently produce two Power Rangers focused comics, and now they’ve called on a slew of fantastic artists to create 20 slick posters to adorn your favorite wall. All of them can be found in the recently released Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Poster Book, and here’s why you should think about picking one up.

As mentioned above, the book features 20 posters from the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers era. While that coincides with the current storyline in both series, the comic doesn’t limit the characters available, as the White Ranger has yet to debut in the comic but is omnipresent here.

One of the coolest yet most unorthodox prints in the books is from Power Rangers artist Daniele Di Nicuolo, which features Tommy as the White Ranger alongside the other Rangers fighting back an onslaught of Putties. That might not be remarkable solely in description, but it’s the way the scene executed that makes it noteworthy.

The Putties are all piled up to one side of the print, with the Rangers scattered throughout and the White Ranger prominently displayed on the right-hand side. That results in something completely unique from other fight sequences and immediately draws your eye towards it on the wall.

Another standout is the beautiful print by George Caltsoudas, which features a rendition of Rita Repulsa that is awe-worthy with some creepiness thrown in (especially that helmet…kind of feel like it’s looking at you).

Ricardo Bessa’s Trini print is equally mesmerizing, featuring Trini and a Saber-Toothed Tiger surrounded by the silhouette of her Ranger form. It’s so good that the print got snatched from the office by my wife, though it is hard to fault her.

Actually, come to think of it, she also took the gorgeous Kimberly Print by Babs Tarr from Power Rangers Pink, though sharing is caring so can’t be too bummed about it.

That is just a fraction of what the book holds though, as you won’t have enough wall space to display other highlights from artists like Kelsey Beckett, Jamal Campbell, Richard Chang, Mingjue Helen Chen, Janice Chu, Abigail L. Dela Cruz, Felipe Massafera, Goñi Montes, Dan Mora, Dustin Nguyen, Joe Quinones, Nick Robles, Kevin Wada, Scott Wade, and Xermanico.

If you’re a fan of BOOM! Studios’ Power Rangers universe, there’s simply no reason not to pick this up.

Rating: 5 out of 5 Stars

You can view a preview of the book in the gallery, and the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Poster Book is in stores now.