Jason David Frank’s Legend of the White Dragon Delivers Update on Long-Awaited Release

It looks like there is a release date in sight for Legend of the White Dragon, as a new update gives a timetable for completing the film and taking it to distributors. Before his passing, Power Rangers legend Jason David Frank was incredibly passionate about making Legend of the White Dragon a reality, and since then Bat in the Sun has been steadily making progress on bringing the film to completion. The new update comes from Executive Producer Chris Jay, who reveals that the film is now picture-locked and on its way to completion.

In a Facebook post, Jay revealed that Legend of the White Dragon is now officially picture-locked, meaning that this is the complete version of the film and it won’t receive any additional changes or adjustments. The only things left to complete are color correction and sound mixing, and those are now in the hands of third parties they are working with.

That process should take about 3 months, and those will need to be finished before talking to potential distributors. That means we’re likely looking at a June completion date, and that’s when an actual release date, either theatrical or on home video, should become clearer. Jay did ask for Kickstarter backers to update their addresses for the physical release as it gets closer to time. You can find the full post below.

“Hey Everyone, Great news… LOTWD is now officially picture locked!! This means that we have a final and complete version of the film, that will not receive any further adjustments, additions or changes.

The remaining touches for color correction and sound mixing (like 7.1 Surround) now lie with the third parties we are working with. In short, we are at the final stages of preparation for release (whether that’s theatrical or home theatre).

This final process should take around three months, during which we will continue to bring you updates. Having discussed it with our professional contacts, we need the color correction and sound mixing to be completed prior to talking to potential distributors.

We will ask Kickstarters to update their addresses for the physical release when we are closer to the release date. Thanks again for all the positive comments recently – as always your patience is greatly appreciated. Chris Jay. Executive Producer – LOTWD”

In an official press release, it was revealed that Legend of the White Dragon would be aiming for a theatrical release, and the team was working hard to complete the film and bring Frank’s vision to life.

“When Jason David Frank tragically took his own life late last year, it became the filmmaker’s mission to honor his legacy by completing the film the way Frank envisioned it. Frank was a beloved actor who still has a great emotional impact on fans around the world. He was a world-renowned and acclaimed martial artist, who brought the same passion to his performances on the screen. In this film, Jason David Frank plays Erik Reed, a complex character that really allowed him to showcase his incredible range as an actor,” the release stated.

“We are proud to have worked with such a talented actor, and we are grateful for the opportunity to share his final performance with the world,” said filmmaker and co-star Aaron Schoenke. “Having been on this journey with Jason for 10 years, I know he would be beyond excited to know that Legend of the White Dragon will be opening in theaters.”

Legend of the White Dragon doesn’t currently have a release date, but we’ll keep you posted as more information is released.

Are you excited for Legend of the White Dragon? Let us know in the comments and you can talk all things Legend of the White Dragon and Power Rangers with me on Bluesky @knightofoa.