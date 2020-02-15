Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Star Wants Original Cast Reunion for Netflix Limited Series

David Yost will always be considered one of if not the greatest Blue Ranger in the Power Rangers franchise, and you could same the same of the rest of the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers cast. The show’s initial seasons are still by far the most popular, and fans love hearing from and seeing the original cast when they can. That’s why rumors about an original cast reunion series have stayed active over the years, though nothing has happened regarding it so far. Original Blue Ranger actor David Yost recently spoke to Zia Comics about a variety of things, including the possibility of an original group series on Netflix.

“(Laughs), I mean it’s definitely a rumor, and it’s probably a rumor on my end, but you know I just think it would be greatbecause we’re creeping up on our 30-year anniversary of the original cast and for years we’ve been asked to do a reunion and nothing’s happened,” Yost said. “They didn’t take advantage of it at the 25-year reunion, which I don’t know why they didn’t, but, it would be nice to film kind of a limited series.”

The format would be a small number of episodes just catching up with the characters now in smaller individual stories in the middle and the group coming together in the beginning and the end.

“Maybe 7 episodes or 8 episodes for Netflix and, you know, sort of spend time with each character and see who those characters are and to have like 2 episodes where the first episode and the last episode sort of involves everybody together but the in-between episodes can sort of dive off into each character and see where they’re at and what they’re up to,” Yost said.

So far we’ve seen some of the original cast brought back in the current television series, with Jason David Frank’s Tommy showing up with several other legendary Rangers in Dimensions in Danger and Austin St. John coming back in the upcoming Beast Morphers team-up. What we haven’t seen is the whole cast together, and it’s undoubtedly something fans would love to see.

Netflix would be a perfect place to air it, especially since all of the classic Power Rangers series are currently on the service, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

So, do you want to see the original crew reunite?