‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ Theme Song Gets an Official DJ White Shadow Remix

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers theme is one of the most iconic theme songs around, and now you can hear it in a completely different way thanks to DJ White Shadow’s new remix.

In honor of their new franchise, Hasbro has partnered with DJ White Shadow to create a newly remixed version of the theme song, and we’ve got your first listen. The track starts out with a slower build but you can still recognize that familiar opening. As we get further into the theme tose iconic chords come into play alongside a bouncier melody, giving it a unique feel all its own.

It’s a slick take on a classic, and you can check it out in full below.

DJ White Shadow has worked on several big-time projects, producing many of the songs on Lady Gaga’s Born This Way and Artpop albums. He also produced and wrote songs for Gaga’s A Star Is Born, including Before I Cry, Heal Me, and Look What I Found. You can find out more about his work on his official website right here.

This is all in support of Hasbro’s newly acquired Power Rangers brand, and while that was in play at the last Toy Fair, Toy Fair 2019 is the first real year that they’ve been able to showcase actual produce from the line, as their toy license kicks into gear this spring. We’ve already seen several big reveals from the lineup, which fans can see in person on the showroom floor.

Hasbro will kick off the new era with Power Rangers Beast Morphers, which debuts later this year, but Mighty Morphin Power Rangers will always be an important part of the brand, and Hasbro knows it. The upcoming Lightning Collection will feature several characters from the Mighty Morphin series as a result, as well as standouts from many of the franchise’s other series including S.P.D., Lost Galaxy, Dino Charge, and Beast Morphers as well.

2019 is a big year for Power Rangers, and this is one heck of a way to kick things off.

So sit back, relax, and check out the new remix above, and let us know what you think in the comments!

