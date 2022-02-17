Netflix Reveals Power Rangers Dino Fury Season 2 Premiere Date and New Trailer

Power Rangers fans have been wondering when Power Rangers Dino Fury would drop its second season, especially now that the series will stream Netflix. Today we finally learned when season 2 will premiere, and it’s right around the corner! Hasbro revealed that Power Rangers Dino Fury will debut on Netflix on March 3rd, though they didn’t say if the whole season will release all at once or if it still will be released in two halves like last season was. The show also got a snazzy new intro sequence and theme song, and you can check that out in the post below. You can also check out the new trailer in the video above.

All your favorite Rangers and characters are back for another round of Ranger action, but there will be plenty of new elements too, including new weapons, new vehicles (which include the Dino Fury Cycle), and of course, new Zords.

DINO FURY IS BACK! Are the Power Rangers ready to face their biggest challenge yet? Find out on Netflix March 3 (U.S.). May the Power Protect You!#PowerRangers #PowerRangersDinoFury #DinoFury #Hasbro pic.twitter.com/5BsV3HXCHd — POWER⚡️RANGERS (@PowerRangers) February 17, 2022

Void Knight also makes his presence known in the new trailer, though the Rangers have plenty of fire power and their Gold Ranger right from the start. Void Knight has some back-up this time and puts his own plans into motion, and there will be plenty of lethal monsters for the Rangers to put their new weapons and Zords to work against.

Also, that Dino Fury Cycle looks RAD!

You can check out the official description for season 2 below.

“Season 1 introduced us to a brand-new team of Power Rangers, fueled by the prehistoric power of the dinosaurs and recruited to deal with the threat of an army of powerful alien beings. The series will pick up right where season 1 left off, with the fate of Void Knight and Santaura revealed. Evil forces and influential villains will continue to disrupt the Dino Fury Rangers. Season 2 will also see Zayto and Aiyon discovering more about Rafkon, their home planet, the development of new and existing relationships, and the introduction of never-before-seen characters. Fans can also look forward to the reveals of exciting, new power-ups, including new Dino Boost Keys!”

Power Rangers Dino Fury hits Netflix on March 3rd.

Are you excited for Power Rangers Dino Fury season 2? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!