Playmates Takes Over Power Rangers Toys License

A new era of Power Rangers began in 2018 when the Power Rangers franchise was acquired from Sagan Brands by Hasbro, and since then we’ve seen a variety of action figures, toys, and television shows under that umbrella. Now a new era is set to begin on the entertainment side, but another new era is beginning on the toys side as well, as Hasbro has announced a global licensing agreement with Playmates Toys. Playmates Toys will produce and distribute Power Rangers products moving forward, with the first wave happening in 2025 with the launch of a new kid-targeted Mighty Morphin Power Rangers line.

Under the new deal, Playmates will hold licensing rights to develop additional cross-category Power Rangers products, including action figures, blasters, plush, role play, vehicles, and accessories. Playmates will distribute across all regions except for Asia.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Playmates will handle the toy side of things, Hasbro will retain the entertainment rights and will work with licensees across multiple categories to drive its global strategy for the brand. That includes publishing, fashion, footwear, promotions, and more. Hasbro will also feature Power Rangers on Hasbro Pulse and as part of its presence at events like San Diego Comic-Con.

“We are honored to work with Hasbro on the reimagination of this iconic franchise’s toy line for long time fans and a new generation of children. Playmates and Hasbro speak the same toy language and share a passion for POWER RANGERS, a multi-generational phenomenon that has stood the test of time,” said Karl Aaronian, Playmates’ SVP of Marketing.

“Playmates’ ability to interpret character-based story telling in highly detailed, innovative, and affordable products has revitalized several iconic brands, they are the perfect fit to fully expand the POWER RANGERS franchise,” said Casey Collins, President of Licensed Consumer Products at Hasbro. “While we’ll continue to provide oversight and direction on future POWER RANGERS product ranges, Playmates will leverage its action figure and accessory design, development and marketing expertise to create an entirely new play and collecting experience for fans of all ages. With two powerhouse companies coming together to support a powerhouse brand, the potential is limitless!”

Power Rangers just celebrated its 30th Anniversary last year, which ushered in Power Rangers: Once & Always and Power Rangers Cosmic Fury on Netflix. The BOOM! Studios comics also continue to thrive in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Ranger Academy, and the recent launch of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return miniseries.

Playmates Toys already handles several beloved properties, including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Miraculous, Godzilla x Kong, and Star Trek. Now Power Rangers will be joining that mix, and it remains to be seen if things like the Lightning Collection will continue or if Playmates will launch another similar high-articulation line of figures.

What do you think Power Rangers fans? You can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!