Original Red Ranger May Return For Power Rangers Beast Morphers Team-Up Episode

Power Rangers Beast Morphers is off to a tremendous start, though fans will have to wait a bit for new episodes thanks to the hiatus. Thing is the wait for big news didn’t end up taking too long, as a new report indicates that the original Red Ranger himself Austin St. John will be making a return to the franchise in a new team-up episode. That’s a huge deal for several reasons, but a big one is that St. John hasn’t returned as his character Jason Lee Scott since the beloved team-up episode Forever Red, which is still regarded as one of the best episodes in the franchise’s history.

The report comes from That Hashtag Show, which says a source close to production indicates that the team-up will happen and that St. John will reprise his role as Jason. The report doesn’t say about who is returning to the franchise with him, but all arrows point to Brennan Mejia from Power Rangers Dino Charge being in the mix.

Previous photos and footage have suggested that Hasbro is working on adapting the one-shot film Zyuden Sentai Kyoryuger vs. Go-Busters: Dinosaur Great Battle! Farewell, Eternal Friends. That’s quite the title, but it’s fitting since the film fits in all of the previous Dinosaur themed Sentai series and Go-Busters into one place. For us, that means Dino Charge, Dino Thunder, Go-Busters, and of course Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and it seems we’re two big steps closer to having this become a real thing.

St. John played the role of Jason throughout the first two seasons of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers but then left in season 2 over contract disputes. He then returned to the franchise in Power Rangers Zeo as the Zeo Gold Ranger and would also return for appearances in Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie and Forever Red.

Since then though he hasn’t made an appearance in the show, though many other classic Rangers returned for Super Ninja Steel’s Dimensions In Danger. Now it seems the original Red Ranger is about to make a surprising return, and we can’t wait to see him interact with the cast of Beast Morphers.

Beast Morphers stars Rorrie D. Travis (Devon/Red), Jacqueline Scislowski (Zoey/Yellow), Jasmeet Baduwalia (Ravi/Blue), Abraham Rodriguez (Nate), Liana Ramirez (Roxy), Colby Strong (Blaze), Cosme Flores (Ben), Kristina Ho (Betty), Kevin Copeland (Mayor Daniels), and James Gordon (Handyman), and you can check out the official description for Power Rangers Beast Morphers below.

“Set in the future, a secret agency combines a newly discovered substance called “Morph-X” with animal DNA to create the Power Rangers Beast Morphers team. The Rangers must fight off an evil sentient computer virus bent on taking over the source of all Ranger power, the Morphin Grid itself. Featuring never-before-seen leather suits and an all-new beast-themed arsenal (including dynamic new Zords), fans should get ready for a season full of secret ops and morphinominal fun.”

Power Rangers Beast Morphers airs on Nickelodeon Saturdays at 8 am est.

