Power Rangers: Jason David Frank Shares Lord Drakkon Photo With Rita’s Staff

Earlier this week, we got a live-action trailer for Power Rangers: Shattered Grid, a comic book event that’s so big in premise it needed an appearance from the Green Ranger himself, Jason David Frank! If that wasn’t enough, Frank is now further promoting the “Shattered Grid” event, by sharing an Instagram post that’s sure to fill fans with warm feelings of sweet nostalgia:

As JDF points out, that is indeed the original Rita Repulsa staff, which ’90s kids (like myself) were all too accustomed to seeing in the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series!

The image instantly recalls how JDF got his start in the franchise: In the original MMPR series Tommy Oliver (JDF) came to Angel Grove and instantly impressed with his martial arts, which put him on Rita Repulsa’s radar. The evil witch placed Tommy under a spell and used a the secret sixth Power Ranger coin to transform him into the evil Green Ranger, who played the Power Ranger team until they eventually uncovered his identity. By destroying the evil Sword of Darkness, the Power Rangers freed Tommy from Rita, and welcomed him onto the team. The rest is history.

…or so we thought. The appearance of Lord Drakkon opened up a whole new chapter of Tommy Oliver’s already-extensive saga in the Power Rangers franchise, while also giving the series a great new villain in Tommy’s alternate universe counterpart. After being defeated by the HyperForce Rangers, “Shattered Grid” will see Drakkon back with a new evil plan. As the title of this first Power Rangers comic book event hints, Lord Drakkon will do something to the Morphin Grid that will affect Power Rangers through all history and dimensions. If nothing else, it sounds like the we’ll possibly get to see some exciting new variations on longtime franchise characters.

WonderCon is taking place in Anaheim, CA, this weekend, and “Shattered Grid” will be the focus of a panel taking place on Saturday, March 24th. Check back here for more details on the “Shattered Grid” storyline, which are sure to be revealed.

Synopsis: “Drakkon returns and the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers will never be the same. The ‘SHATTERED GRID’ event begins here! Please note: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25 will be black polybagged and shipped with (6) randomly assorted main covers by Goñi Montes in equal quantities.”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25 lands in comic stores on March 28.