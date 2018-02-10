A Valentines Day Dinner With A Power Ranger And Samus Goes Wrong In New Fan Film

Have you ever wondered what a date between the Gokai Red Ranger and Samus would look like? You have? Good deal, now throw Godzilla into the mix and you have this amazing fan film.

This amazing concoction comes from the minds of MoontroidXProductions and is titled Valentine’s Day 2. As you might imagine from the title, this is the sequel to Valentine’s Day: The Red Ranger Hunts For Love, and like the original is created using Figma, Figuarts, and Monsterarts figures to play out a humorous scenario.

The sequel features Gokai Red taking Samus out to dinner for a nice Valentine’s Day, but his special note to her is accidentally knocked off the table by a passing Godzilla. That sets off a long line of events that results in an unfortunate misunderstanding with Godzilla, and…well, you just have to watch.

Music for the film was made by Dayna Oja, and you can check out more from MootroidXProductions on their Facebook page.

You can see the full video above, and the official description can be found below.

“Gokai Red is finally on a date with the woman of his dreams, but things go awry when a series of misunderstandings leads to a standoff between a space pirate, an avian bounty hunter, and a radioactive dinosaur. Shenanigans ensue.”

Gokai Red comes from Kaizoku Sentai Gokaiger, the Super Sentai predecessor of the Power Rangers Super Megaforce series. He’s also known as Captain Marvelous, which is one of the best character names period. Kaizoku Sentai Gokaiger debuted in 2011 and is the 35th season in the Super Sentai franchise.

As for Samus, she is of course from the Metroid franchise, which started on the Famicom back in 1986 (stateside it debuted on the NES in 1987). There’s been some buzz around the franchise once more, as rumors indicate a new game in the series, Metroid Prime 4, is being developed by Bandai Namco. For now, though, fans will just have to wait and see.

As for Godzilla, Shin Godzilla was released in 2016, changing up the character’s appearance a bit and making him look more crazed and vicious. The creature will return to the big screen soon, as a sequel to 2014’s reboot will hit theaters in 2019 and will introduce more of the universe’s monsters as well.