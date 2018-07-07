Power Rangers: 10 Best Moments From Go Go #11

There was plenty to love in this week’s Go Go Power Rangers #11, but a few moments stuck out more than others, and we’ve collected them all in one place.

Spoilers incoming for Go Go Power Rangers #11, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

We good? Good, glad to have you on board. So, this week’s Go Go Power Rangers featured the next chapter of the Shattered Grid tie-in arc, further exploring the past of the Drakkon universe’s Kimberly, now known as the Ranger Slayer. This issue, in particular, includes a rather significant revelation, one that might polarize some fans in the process.

These issues of Go Go Power Rangers will have a big impact on the upcoming team shakeup for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, which will part ways with the Mighty Morphin Rangers fans know and will bring in some fan favorites from other seasons. That team will include the Ranger Slayer, so if you plan on reading that series after Shattered Grid you’re going to want to keep an eye on these particular issues of Go Go.

This week’s issue had a bit of everything, with slick action sequences and real stakes chief among them. You can check out our full review of the issue right here, but needless to say, we think writer Ryan Parrott and artist Dan Mora did a magnificent job of answering some lingering questions while also creating new hooks for next month.

While the stakes are high here, there’s also some welcome lightheartedness to the proceedings here that will provide the perfect breather between emotional beats. You’ll find a smattering of every emotion in the next 10 slides, but we also want to hear what you have to say about the issue too, so please let us know in the comments.

Without further ado here are ComicBook.com’s 10 favorite moments from Go Go Power Rangers #11!

Reunited

The first moment occurs pretty early on, as Drakkon universe Kimberly and Bulk team-up to take down a group of Drakkon’s Sentries that are trying to shut down a rebel infirmary. They dispatch the first wave with ease, but as Bulk goes to scout the surrounding area Kimberly notices a familiar face in the corner.

It turns out to be Matthew, her ex-boyfriend. He’s in pretty rough shape, suffering injuries both internal and external after defending the school from a whole troop of Sentries. Kimberly thought he was dead and is so happy to see him, but the two don’t get much time to celebrate the reunion. Bulk runs in and tells Kim about an incoming wave of Sentries, and by the time Kim turns around Matthew has already passed away.

It’s a heartbreaking scene and shows just how much Kimberly went through before becoming the Ranger Slayer.

Kim’s Vow

Losing Matt puts Kimberly in a painful place, but it’s that final straw that puts Kimberly on a new path…to kill Drakkon.

When Bulks asks where she’s going, Kimberly says “He’s taken Jason and Billy…and now Matt. I’m not gonna let him take anyone else. I’m gonna go kill Drakkon…”

We know this doesn’t go as planned thanks to an upcoming moment we’ll take about in a bit, but we wouldn’t bet against her eventually making that happen.

Gravezord Holds Back

Ranger Slayer is definitely getting the better of the Rangers early on, as Gravezord is knocking the Mighty Morphin Zords around without much effort.

Thing is, there’s one thing that halts its stampede. That would the unexpected presence of Matt, who finds his way atop a building next to the epic Zord clash happening in the city.

The Ranges tell him to get out of the way, but as he’s about to be crushed by Grazezord’s fist it stops in mid-air, with Ranger Slayer saying “Matthew?”

As we know from earlier in the issue, Ranger Slayer’s version of Matthew died in front of her, so it makes sense that seeing him again would trigger a reaction. She then lets him go.

The Bow Breaks

While the other Rangers attempt to take down the Gravezord, Kimberly and Ranger Slayer are fighting in the Command Center. This is also the spot where the biggest reveal in the issue happens.

During the fight Ranger Slayer is putting a beating on Kimberly, but she manages to activate a security feature in on the console, triggering an electrical barrage that hits Ranger Slayer full force, snapping her bow in two in the process.

After the explosion she is seen kneeling, saying “I’m…I’m…I’m me,” revealing that she’s been under a spell just like Tommy was in our universe thanks to Rita Repulsa.

Mighty Morphin Monsters

This one isn’t as big a deal for Shattered Grid, but fans of the Mighty Morphin television series will get a kick out of it.

During an exchange between Rita Repulsa and Finster, Rita takes a look at his table, where you can see several villains from the show’s first season. From left to right we’ve got Chunky Chicken, King Sphinx, Pudgy Pig, Terror Toad, and Eye Guy. You can also see Mr. Ticklesneezer’s shoe right by Rita Repulsa’s head. Fans are very familiar with all of those villains, and most of them happened to be involved in memorable battles with the Rangers.

The Nightmare Is Over

While the initial reveal that Ranger Slayer was under the Bow of Darkness’ spell was good, it’s this moment that really tugs on the heartstrings.

Dan Mora and Raul Angulo bring their A game here, as Ranger Slayer goes from expressions of pure shock to painful regret seamlessly, ultimately burying her head in her hands as she tries to process who she sees and what she’s done.

“I was…trapped in a nightmare. Doing things, and I couldn’t..i couldn’t stop myself. I’m so sorry.”

…I’m not crying…you’re crying.

A Bulk Reunion

As we saw earlier, Bulk in Drakkon’s universe is a valuable ally to Kimberly as part of the resistance, and it leads to a delightful moment in ours.

Our Kim takes the Drakkon universe Kimberly to the Juice Bar for some R&R, and she spots Bulk with Skull playing some games. She’s so happy to see him, telling Bulk she’s Kim’s “older, meaner, and angrier cousin Sally.”

She then hugs him and says “bring it in Magellan. The other Kim and Bulk look on in confusion, and when Bulks asks “um…what was that?”, Kim says “just got a thing for history buffs, I guess.”

This references last issue in the Drakkon universe when Kimberly found out Bulk is a history buff, though always hid that to keep up his bully reputation. It’s a truly sweet moment, even if Bulk has no clue why.

Letting Off Some Steam

This is one of the best pages of the book, as Kimberly enjoys what this universe has to offer and has some much-needed fun for a change.

She downs seven milkshakes in one hour, and ends up schooling Bulk and Skull at the arcade and rocking a gymnastics pose that fans will recognize from Mighty Morphin season 1.

Everything on this page is simply gorgeous, and from the colors to the panel layout, everything just works.

The Face Of Evil

The Lord Drakkon reunion fans have been waiting for finally happens here, and it shows just how evil the villain can be.

It’s all in Drakkon’s expression, one that is so giddily evil as he recounts his biggest victory, killing our universe’s Tommy, or as he calls him, the imposter.

“I killed him. That world’s imposter. I drove that wretched White Tiger Saber through his back, and I watched him die.”

Damn…

Ranger Face Off

The next page though might be the one fans have waited this entire arc for, and it did not disappoint.

Thanks to Kimberly challenging him on his decision to kill our universe’s Tommy, Drakkon figures out she is no longer under his control, asking “where’s your bow.” Her expression afterward is priceless, but the next panel shows the two facing each other down, with Drakkon confirming she was under a spell.

“So…your mind is clear again. Disappointing. I suppose this truly will be the last time we see each other.”

Kim isn’t down for that, telling Drakkon “No…I’m going to return, and I’m going to kill you…”

This scene is just perfect, and we really can’t wait for the two to face each other down in the flesh. Hopefully, it happens soon.

So those were our favorite moments from this week’s issue, but let us know your favorites in the comments!