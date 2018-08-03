Power Rangers: 10 Best Moments From Go Go #12

Go Go Power Rangers #12 featured a little bit of everything, and we’re spotlighting our 10 favorite moments.

Spoilers incoming for Go Go Power Rangers #12, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The issue is the final tie-in to Mighty Morphin Power Rangers‘ big Shattered Grid event, but that’s not the only storyline the book progresses. Some long game style arcs get paid off as well here, and one introduction in particular also sets up potential future stories. Whether it will be something that changes the book right away remains to be seen, but just the introduction alone is noteworthy. For more, you can hit slide #8 directly. I know, I’m a giver.

That said, there is plenty of Shattered Grid-ness to love in the issue, and if you’ve been captivated by the story of the Ranger Slayer you’ll find plenty to enjoy as well. This issue will definitely have ripple effects in regard to Shattered Grid, and hopefully, we’ll get more details on what they really mean soon.

Make sure to check out our full review of the issue right here.

Go Go Power Rangers #12 is written by Ryan Parrott and drawn by Dan Mora and colored by Audrey Mok. The official description is included below.

“The Rangers team up with an unlikely ally to battle Rita’s new monster as the Ranger Slayer inches ever further towards her goal…”

Hit the next slide to check out our 10 favorite moments of Go Go Power Rangers #12, and let us know what you thought of the issue in the comments!

Don’t Mess With Kimberly

The issue kicks off with Kimberly’s assault on Drakkon’s compound, an attack that she carries out all by herself.

Despite the swath of Red Sentries and other enemies that are thrown her way she cuts through them with brutal efficiency, and Drakkon does have to admit he’s impressed, saying “Amazing. For you to get this far…through all of my defenses, all my Rangers, it’s quite impressive.”

Powers or not, you don’t mess with Kimberly.

A Tense Confrontation

This confrontation has been coming for a long time between Kimberly and Drakkon, though that’s not what she calls him.

Drakkon bristles a bit at Kimberly calling him Tommy, saying “No one’s called me that in a while. It’s interesting you and I have been fighting this fight for a long time. Back and Forth, over and over again. Yet, we’ve never killed one another.”

When he asks her why she thinks that is, Kimberly doesn’t miss a beat, saying “a clear line of sight.”

Revealing The Truth

While the overarching Shattered Grid narrative is the focus, there’s still time to explore the Rangers’ personal struggles, including one tense but necessary confrontation between Jason and his parents.

Jason confronts his dad in front of his mom about hiding his sickness, and his dad is pretty peeved. Jason has the perfect response though to his “and you’re the expert huh? You’re fifteen Jason” comment, responding “Yeah, but a pretty smart guy told me, if you love someone, you do what’s best for thenmm…even when they hate you for it.”

If Jason had a mic he would’ve just dropped it.

I Hate You Sometimes

Ranger Slayer isn’t making it easy for our Kimberly to trust her, especially when she walks in on a knocked out Billy. Thankfully Ranger Slayer is able to explain the situation, convincing her she’s on the right side of things.

Kimberly’s line is great though, saying “I kinda hate you right now.”

Ranger Slayer pays her a compliment though, saying “I always knew I was the smart one. Take care of yourself.”

In The Driver’s Seat

One of the hallmarks from the original show was showing the Rangers in the cockpits of the Zords, attempting to control their giant Mechs in real time.

Dan Mora has often paid homage to those moments in the comics, but this one, in particular, is just gorgeous, updating the tech but still keeping it in line with the show’s overall design.

Just take a moment to admire it…it’s awesome, right?

An Unplanned Reunion

The Ranger Slayer has plans of her own, but before she can start to carry them out she runs into Matthew, and as fans know this is a pretty big moment for her.

As seen in previous issues Ranger Slayer’s version of Matthew died in her arms before they could truly reunite, and so when she sees this world’s version she can’t keep any secrets from him, saying “Not telling you the truth was one of the greatest regrets of my life…”

This sets up a big domino that falls later in the issue, and you completely understand why she did it.

Mega Gravezord Power!

The Rangers are in a pretty bad spot against two of Rita’s monsters, but they get some big help from the Ranger Slayer, and the result is amazing.

Ranger Slayer recovered her Gravezord from the previous battle, and it does nasty damage on its own. Things take a big turn though when Ranger Slayer commands her Gravezord to combine with the Rangers’ Megazord, forming the all-new and deadly Mega-Gravezord.

The Mega Gravezord has several special attacks, including the Mega-Gravezord Tiger Attack (using the claws of the Tigerzord) and the massively powerful Mega-Gravezord Inferno Blaster, which obliterates one monster all by itself.

A Green Introduction

Ranger Slayer is at the center of many of the issue’s biggest moments, including the Go Go debut of Tommy Oliver.

Up until this point Tommy hasn’t been a fixture in Go Go, as the series focuses on the original five Rangers while MMPR previously held the Rangers with the Green Ranger. Here though Ranger Slayer seeks him out before he’s even met Jason, Kim, and the rest of the crew, and she isn’t messing around.

She’s locked and loaded her Bow of Darkness with a Chaos Crystal armed arrow and hits him dead in the chest with it. Before that he asks “why are you trying to kill me”, but that’s not what she’s trying to accomplish.

She says “I’m giving you a second chance. When the time is right, you’ll understand.” When he’s hit with the Crystal he is overwhelmed with memories from his future, including his meeting the other Rangers, fighting Drakkon and dying in Kimberly’s arms. He comes to asking what the heck just happened?” and it remains to be seen how this will affect Tommy, Go Go Power Rangers, and Shattered Grid as a whole.

Slayer Meets Promethea

One of the other Shattered Grid bombshells to hit towards the end of the book involves the Ranger Slayer as well, and her meeting with a certain Grace Sterling.

That’s right, Ranger Slayer looks to be in some pain in an alleyway when someone from off-panel says “It looks like Zordon’s lost another Ranger…can’t say I’m surprised.” It is revealed to be Grace Sterling with soldiers from Promethea, who tells Ranger Slayer “I’m here to help, so we’re gonna have to find a way to trust each other.”

This means that Grace has known about Drakkon far longer than she originally let on, and has possibly been helped or aided by Ranger Slayer along the way since this day since it is in the past. This could be how Ranger Slayer makes her return to our time proper, possibly being put in stasis or some kind until the right moment or maybe she’s just older when we eventually see her in the present time.

Who knows, but we can’t wait to find out.

A Desparate Plea

As a result of Ranger Slayer’s revelations to Matthew, he confronts the Rangers with what he knows, and it’s a heartbreaking sequence.

Matthew confronts the guys at the Juice Bar and says “I know, guys. I know everything. I know I’m not special…and that the five of you are.” He tells them it’s totally cool and their secrets safe, but he just wants to hear the truth from them, face to face.

The Rangers look stunned and distraught, and when Zack tries to cover Matthew calls him on it, saying “Stop lying! Just…Stop!” He asks them if they know how being lied to feels, and while he loves them, all of them, he can’t continue to be lied to. He asks them just this once to be honest or he’ll leave, and heartbreakingly they let him.