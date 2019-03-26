Power Rangers: 2 New ‘Battle For The Grid’ Characters Possibly Revealed

The new fighting game Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid is finally hitting Nintendo Switch and Xbox One consoles today, where players can check out the main roster that includes favorites like Jason, Tommy, Magna Defender, Kat Manx, Ranger Slayer, and more. Recently though some files were datamined from the official website, and they might have revealed two new characters coming to the game later on, possibly as part of the season one pass. They happen to be two big fan favorites too, and the two new characters are the Zeo Gold Ranger from Power Rangers Zeo and Udonna from Mystic Force (via RangerBoard).

As you can see in the images below, Zeo Gold and Udonna are sporting completely new models and not just reskins of another character. These two might end up being part of the season one pass, which is set to include three new characters and a new warrior skin. If so there will be plenty of happy fans at the inclusion of these two, but now we have to wonder if it is part of the season one pass, who will the third Ranger be?

We’ve got a few recommendations of course, like Andros (In Space), Koda (Dino Charge), Sarah (Ninja Steel), Alpha One (BOOM! Studios), and Kendall (Dino Charge) just to name a few, but regardless of who it is we’re sure we’ll love them.

The new game launches out of the gate with two online modes, Ranked and Casual. You also get Versus Mode, Arcade Mode, Training Mode, and a Tutorial to learn how to play your favorite character. Battle For The Grid launches with 9 fighters, including Jason Lee Scott, Tommy Oliver, Gia Moran, Ranger Slayer, Kat Manx, Lord Drakkon, Goldar, Magna Defender, and the Mastodon Sentry.

At launch, there are three Ultras available, including the Dino Megazord, Dragonzord, and Mega Goldar, and you can fight in five different arenas, including Zordon’s Training Room, Harwood County Warzone, Mystic Forest, Lord Drakkon’s Throne Room, and the Command Center. There will also be 120 collectible banners for you to unlock.

You can purchase the game now on Nintendo Switch and Xbox One, while the Playstation 4 version will be available on April 2nd. The PC release comes later this summer.

