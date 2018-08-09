Power Rangers 25th Anniversary Title Revealed

The second half of Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel is right around the corner, and now we know what the title will be to the anticipated 25th anniversary episode.

The first three episodes of Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel’s second half of the season have been revealed thanks to KyL416, and are titled Outfoxed, Dimensions in Danger, and Love Stings. The middle title is the 25th Anniversary episode, and you can check out all three full descriptions below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

809: Outfoxed (8/25): After their Zords are disabled by Odius’ giant Foxatron, the Rangers must find a new way to stop her evil Zord.

Outfoxed (8/25): After their Zords are disabled by Odius’ giant Foxatron, the Rangers must find a new way to stop her evil Zord. 810: Dimensions in Danger (8/28): In a special 25th anniversary episode, the Super Ninja Steel Rangers team up with Legendary Rangers in an epic battle to save the world.

Dimensions in Danger (8/28): In a special 25th anniversary episode, the Super Ninja Steel Rangers team up with Legendary Rangers in an epic battle to save the world. 811: Love Stings (9/1): Preston learns not to believe everything he hears.

Dimensions in Danger is a pretty slick name. In fact, it kind of has a Shattered Grid ring to it. Can’t be the only one thinking that … right?

The anniversary episode will feature several returning Rangers from the franchise, including Jason David Frank, Catherine Sutherland, and Jason Faunt, but it will also feature several more who have yet to be revealed. As Sutherland told ComicBook.com, it is an honor to be asked to come back for such a momentous occasion.

“Yeah, it’s a huge honor,” Sutherland said. “There’s so many of us now that I was very honored to be one of the very few they selected and super excited ’cause fans have been wanting this for so long and I know there was some disappointment with the last one so I was very excited to be a part of it and especially in the 25th year. It was so fun. It was like hanging out with my family again. And just fun because obviously I worked with Jason but I hadn’t worked with the others so it was really fun to be able to work with them.”

You can find more behind the scenes photos and footage from the episode right here!

The series synopsis:

“In Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel, the heroic teens find themselves face-to-face with an old enemy when they discover Madame Odius is still alive and more determined than ever to steal the Ninja Nexus Prism and revive its powers for her nefarious purposes. Now it’s up to the Rangers, and some unexpected help from new friends, to use the power of teamwork to protect the Prism, defeat Odius and save the world!”

The 25th anniversary special airs in primetime on Nickelodeon Tuesday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET. For more Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel coverage and all things Power Rangers, follow @MattMuellerCB on Twitter.