Power Rangers 25th Anniversary Episode Behind The Scenes Footage & Commentary Revealed

We now know three of the Rangers featured in the upcoming 25th Anniversary episode, and ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with them about the big event.

Jason David Frank (Tommy Oliver), Catherine Sutherland (Katherine Hillard), and Jason Faunt (Wes Collins) will be three of the classic Rangers making an appearance during the episode, and we’ve got an exclusive behind the scenes look at the anticipated episode in the video above. You can see Wes, Kat, and Tommy filming some of their sequences for the episode, and the crew couldn’t be more thrilled about working together.

“Working side-by-side with Faunt was really cool because we worked together in Forever Red, but we haven’t worked together since, although we do a lot of comic cons together,” Frank said. “To bring him in was like, “Oh, wow, Wes, that’s crazy, that’s cool. That’s something new.” Then, of course, Catherine was the pink. She was a different pink. Again, go to the picture and it will tell you what she has, I just don’t want to say anything.”

“There are a lot of other team members, part of the franchise, I think people are going to be excited about,” Frank said. “I think it is reaching different age groups. Power Rangers has been around for 25 years, so it’s just going to make people wonder, ‘Who’s involved?’”

Sutherland couldn’t be more honored to be a part of the big event, and her character Kat has a well-known history with Tommy, as both appeared not only in Mighty Morphin together but also Zeo and Turbo.

“Yeah, it’s a huge honor,” Sutherland said. “There’s so many of us now that I was very honored to be one of the very few they selected and super excited ’cause fans have been wanting this for so long and I know there was some disappointment with the last one so I was very excited to be a part of it and especially in the twenty-fifth year. It was so fun. It was like hanging out with my family again. And just fun because obviously I worked with Jason but I hadn’t worked with the others so it was really fun to be able to work with them.”

Faunt’s season was Time Force, but no matter what season one appears on you become a member of the Power Rangers family for life.

“It was great,” Faunt said. “This Power Rangers family is definitely a fraternity. And once they selected the people that were coming back, I’m very close with a lot of them. It’s just such a great time and we were filming out in New Zealand for like two and a half weeks. Filming, hanging out, playing pranks, having a good time, hiking and just doing a lot of fun stuff. So it’s just amazing. We’re all so close that it’s just kind of like going back to a high school reunion with a lot of close friends that you really enjoyed being around. So we had a blast. We had a blast out there.”

You can see more of the behind the scenes footage in the video above.

“In “Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel,” the heroic teens find themselves face-to-face with an old enemy when they discover Madame Odius is still alive and more determined than ever to steal the Ninja Nexus Prism and revive its powers for her nefarious purposes. Now it’s up to the Rangers, and some unexpected help from new friends, to use the power of teamwork to protect the Prism, defeat Odius and save the world!”

The 25th Anniversary special airs in primetime on Nickelodeon August 28th at 8 pm.