Power Rangers 25th Anniversary Episode Clip Released

Some legendary Power Rangers are joining the fray in the upcoming 25th Anniversary episode, and a new clip from the episode will make Dino Charge fans very happy.

That’s because in the new clip, Gemma (Li-Ming Hu), Wes (Jason Faunt), and the Super Ninja Steel Rangers are also joined by Koda (Yoshi Sudarso), though all of them are unmorphed at the moment, and don’t appear to be able to morph when a number of Kudabots show up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Dimensions in Danger episode seems to take plenty of cues from Shattered Grid, including a villain who goes by the name Lord Drayvon. We also see another possible reference in the form of two cannons that the Kudabots load onto the bridge. Could these be like Lord Drakkon’s Black Dragon Cannons, which in the comics are able to separate a Ranger’s connection to the Morphin Grid? It seems rather likely.

As you see in the clip, not everyone is having the same issue. The Rangers are saved by an invisible ally who at super speed is taking out the Kudabots and their cannons. As the Rangers brace for impact, the mysterious figure reveals himself as Tommy Oliver, who is using his Black Dino Ranger form.

We do know that at some point he ends up in his classic Green Ranger form though from the trailer for the episode, which shows him standing alongside the other classic Rangers. To see all of the classic Rangers joining the episode you can head here.

You can check out the new clip from Nickelodeon above, and you can find the official episode description below.

Dimensions in Danger (8/28): In a special 25th-anniversary episode, the Super Ninja Steel Rangers team up with Legendary Rangers in an epic battle to save the world.”

The series synopsis reads as follows:

“In Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel, the heroic teens find themselves face-to-face with an old enemy when they discover Madame Odius is still alive and more determined than ever to steal the Ninja Nexus Prism and revive its powers for her nefarious purposes. Now it’s up to the Rangers, and some unexpected help from new friends, to use the power of teamwork to protect the Prism, defeat Odius and save the world!”

The 25th-anniversary special airs in primetime on Nickelodeon Tuesday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET. For more Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel coverage and all things Power Rangers, follow @MattMuellerCB on Twitter.