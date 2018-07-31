Power Rangers: First 25th Anniversary Episode Rangers And Photo Revealed

It’s the 25th anniversary of Power Rangers, and now we’ve got our first look at which legacy Rangers will be returning for the big reunion episode in Super Ninja Steel.

Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel is currently on hiatus, but soon the show will be bringing together some classic rangers to help out in a big reunion episode. As IGN revealed, three of the Rangers who will be showing up for the event are Tommy Oliver (Jason David Frank), Katherine Hillard (Catherine Sutherland), and Wes Collins (Jason Faunt). All three Rangers can be seen in the first image from the upcoming reunion, which you can find below.

Tommy and Kat originate from the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series as the Green and White Ranger (Tommy) and the Pink Ranger (Kat), and both would continue on in both Power Rangers Zeo as Zeo Red and Zeo Pink respectively. Both also showed up in Power Rangers Turbo as Turbo Red and Turbo Pink, and while Tommy is holding his traditional Morpher Kat is holding her Turbo Morpher, so it seems she’ll be taking that form in the episode. Collins will have his Chrono Morpher.

The other big news is that the new reunion episode, which is expected to have more legacy Rangers when all is said and done, will air on Nickelodeon on August 28th at 8pm.

“In “Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel,” the heroic teens find themselves face-to-face with an old enemy when they discover Madame Odius is still alive and more determined than ever to steal the Ninja Nexus Prism and revive its powers for her nefarious purposes. Now it’s up to the Rangers, and some unexpected help from new friends, to use the power of teamwork to protect the Prism, defeat Odius and save the world!”

Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel airs on Nickelodeon at 12 pm ET/PT on Saturdays. If you need to catch up on the series, you can watch a selection of episodes on Nick.com as well as the first half of the season on Netflix. The other seasons in the franchise can also be found on Netflix.

