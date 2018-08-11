Power Rangers: 25th Anniversary Set Photos Spotlight Black Dino Tommy

The 25th Anniversary episode of Power Rangers is right around the corner, and we’ve got some exclusive behind the scenes photos from the anticipated event.

As fans saw in the first trailer for the Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel episode Dimensions in Danger, Jason David Frank will be making a return in his Black Dino Ranger for from Dino Thunder, and you can get an up-close look at the fan favorite Ranger suit as well as his trademark weapon the Brachio Staff.

The cast seemed to have quite a fun time on the set, as Frank takes a selfie with his Ranger counterpart. You can check out all the photos below.

Frank had a ball working with the new Rangers, including Jason Faunt (Wes Collins) and Catherine Sutherland (Katherine Hillard), and is excited for fans to see the finished product.

“Working side-by-side with Faunt was really cool because we worked together in Forever Red, but we haven’t worked together since, although we do a lot of comic cons together,” Frank said. “To bring him in was like, “Oh, wow, Wes, that’s crazy, that’s cool. That’s something new.” Then, of course, Catherine was the pink. She was a different pink. Again, go to the picture and it will tell you what she has, I just don’t want to say anything.”

“There are a lot of other team members, part of the franchise, I think people are going to be excited about,” Frank said. “I think it is reaching different age groups. Power Rangers has been around for 25 years, so it’s just going to make people wonder, ‘Who’s involved?’”

You can find the official episode description below.

“Dimensions in Danger (8/28): In a special 25th-anniversary episode, the Super Ninja Steel Rangers team up with Legendary Rangers in an epic battle to save the world.”

The series synopsis reads as follows:

“In Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel, the heroic teens find themselves face-to-face with an old enemy when they discover Madame Odius is still alive and more determined than ever to steal the Ninja Nexus Prism and revive its powers for her nefarious purposes. Now it’s up to the Rangers, and some unexpected help from new friends, to use the power of teamwork to protect the Prism, defeat Odius and save the world!”

The 25th-anniversary special airs in primetime on Nickelodeon Tuesday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET. For more Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel coverage and all things Power Rangers, follow @MattMuellerCB on Twitter.