Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 25th Anniversary Complete Series With Movie Set Announced

Shout! Factory is going all out for the Power Rangers 25th Anniversary, and it will be hard to do any better than this expansive new Blu-ray/DVD set.

Shout! Factory just announced its new Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Complete 25th Anniversary set. The collection will include 20 discs worth of content all wrapped up in a slick steelbook collection case, and features the entire Mighty Morphin Power Rangers television series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not only that, but it will also be the debut of the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers movie on Blu-ray, and will also include 2 discs of bonus content consisting of interviews and special features like the MMPR Karate Club that fans will certainly remember.

You can also get a limited edition lithograph by Paul Shipper featuring the Rangers from season 2.

The set is available for pre-order now here and retails for $159.99.

You can find the official description and bonus features list below, and you can see the images of the impressive collection in the gallery.

“Features 2 DVDs of bonus content including interviews with members of the cast and crew, and original fan club videos, promos and more! Also Includes MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS: THE MOVIE™ making its Blu-ray debut, with bonus features including brand-new interviews with Director Bryan Spicer and Stars Johnny Yong Bosch and Paul Freeman! And more!”

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7409]

Bonus Features

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie (Blu-ray)

Official Synopsis: “Power up with six incredible teens who out-maneuver and defeat evil everywhere as the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers! But this time, the Power Rangers may have met their match when they face off with the most sinister monster the galaxy has even seen –Ivan Ooze. Unleashed upon the good citizens of Angel Grove after six thousand years of imprisonment, Ivan Ooze strips the Power Rangers and their leader, Zordon, of their powers. Now the Power Rangers must journey to a distant planet to learn the secrets of the ancient Ninjetti. Only then will they become empowered with a force strong enough to restore their Morphin ability and defeat the evil Ivan Ooze. Join the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and their new Ninja Megazord as they fight to save Angel Grove, and the world, from the forces of evil!”

NEW The Mighty Leap To The Silver Screen: A Look Back At The Movie With The Cast And Crew, Including Brand-new Interviews With Director Bryan Spicer And Stars Johnny Yong Bosch And Paul Freeman

Theatrical Trailer

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV Series (DVD)

Bonus Disc One

Morphin Time! – A Look Back At Mighty Morphin Power Rangers With Interviews Featuring Members Of The Cast And Creative Team

A Morphenomenal Cast – Casting Director Katy Wallin And the Cast Recall What It Took to Become Power Rangers

Lord Zedd’s Monster Heads

Alpha’s Magical Christmas

The Good, The Bad And The Stupid!

Bonus Disc Two

The Fans Power Up – Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Fans Remember the Series

Rare Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Fan Club Video

MMPR Karate Club – The White Ranger Kata

Power Rangers Live – The World Tour

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Complete Series 25th Anniversary Limited Edition set hits on August 7.