Power Rangers 25th Anniversary Shirts Revealed

Saban is celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Power Rangers this year, and now you can celebrate along with them with these new commemorative t-shirts.

The 25th-anniversary shirts are primarily based on the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, but there are two slick exceptions. The first is a shirt features a villain from all 25 seasons of the long-running show, including Psycho Rangers, Lord Zedd, Astronema, Ransik, Dai Shi, and more. A similar themed Heroes shirt is also available, which features the iconic helmets of rangers from all over the timeline (via Power Rangers NOW).

As you’d imagine, Tommy has a few helmets on the shirt, though the Green Ranger helmet is surprisingly missing. The good news is the popular Ranger is more than represented in shirt form, as there are three Green Ranger shirts to choose from, including a fantastic Top of the Morphin to you St. Patrick’s Day themed shirt.

There’s also a Megazord shirt that features PR and 25 on either side of the helmet, but the majority of the shirts are made up of the rest of the Mighty Morphin Rangers.

There are two styles of Ranger and Zord team-up shirts. The first features full illustrations of the Ranger in the middle and their Zord right next to them. The second shirt features a silhouette version of the Rangers helmet that is paired with the helmet from their individual Zords. There’s also a third version that features the Rangers side by side with their Zord on a black background with the 25th-anniversary logo beneath them.

You can get a look at some of the shirts available in the gallery, and you can find all of the Trevco shirts in the links below.

