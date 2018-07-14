Power Rangers: Andros Brings Hope In Mighty Morphin #29

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #29 is almost here, and while things look dire, one Ranger might just bring some renewed hope.

The new preview for BOOM! Studios’ Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #29 shows the Rangers who are left attempting to figure out how they are going to stop Drakkon from taking down the Morphin Grid. While Drakkon has numbers, the Rangers are resourceful, but they get some help from a fan favorite source by preview’s end.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That would be the In Space Red Ranger Andros, who crash lands outside the Command Center. He’s in rough shape, but manages to let the remaining Rangers know that the Rangers Drakkon took are still alive, and he knows where Drakkon’s keeping them.

As we saw last issue, when you’re against Drakkon’s massive Sentry Army, the Rangers can use all the help they can get, and now it seems there’s hope.

You can check out the entire preview in the gallery.

The preview also gives us a look at the prison the Rangers are being kept in, which counts Kelsey and TJ as prisoners. To break them out they’re going to need at least a few advantages, and luckily for them, Dr. K and Grace Sterling from Promethea give them that, as they are set to outfit the remaining Ranges with protection from Drakkon’s Black Dragon Cannons.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7353]

The Black Dragon Cannons have been a constant thorn in the Power Rangers’ sides, as they disrupt the Rangers from the Morphin Grid and essentially null their powers. Without that advantage, Drakkon is set to have his hands full, though things aren’t looking so great for Skull, who revealed his true loyalty to the Coinless in last month’s issue. Unfortunately, he’s been captured by Drakkon, and it appears things aren’t looking so great for his survival.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #29 is written by Kyle Higgins and drawn by Daniele Nicuolo and Walter Baiamonte with a cover by Jamal Campbell.

“The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and their allies prepare their final counterattack against Drakkon, as a new ally makes it through their world and Zordon makes a last-ditch call for help.”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #29 is in comic stores on July 18.

What are you most excited for in the new issue? Let us know in the comments!