Power Rangers Reveals First Look at 30th Anniversary Netflix Special

Netflix is reuniting some of the original cast members of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers to celebrate the franchise’s 30th anniversary, and we now have the first look at some of the cast back together again. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always is the name of the scripted Netflix special that brings back the original Blue and Black Rangers, David Yost and Walter Emanuel Jones, respectively, who are featured in the first images revealed by EW. These legendary Rangers are joined by Catherine Sutherland, Steve Cardenas, Karan Ashley, and Johnny Yong Bosch, who have all been Pink, Red, Yellow, and Black Rangers.

“Our Ranger family runs deep,” Jones told EW. Yost also spoke of reuniting with Jones. “We went through the audition process together and launched the Power Rangers franchise,” Yost said. “It was such a surreal experience to be on the set of Power Rangers again after 28 years.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The photos show Yost and Jones embracing in their Power Ranger costumes. Other photos feature Cardenas, Jones, Yost, and Sutherland in their civilian clothes, Cardenas, Yost, and Sutherland preparing to morph, and finally, Yost and Jones embracing Charlie Kersh, a new Power Rangers character named Minh. She’s the daughter of the original Yellow Ranger Trini (Thuy Trang, who died in a 2001 car accident).

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always sends the Rangers “face to face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs. Inspired by the legendary mantra from the franchise ‘Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger,’ Once & Always reminds everyone when you become a Ranger, you are always a part of the Ranger family and always welcome.”

Will Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Have a Tribute to Jason David Frank?

At this time it’s unknown if Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always will include a tribute to the late Jason David Frank. The original Green Ranger died at the age of 49 by suicide in November. Frank took on the role of the White Ranger with the second and third seasons of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the Red Zeo Ranger in Power Rangers Zeo, and finally the Red Turbo Ranger in Power Rangers Turbo‘s movie and TV series, before retiring from the role. Years later, Frank would famously return to the franchise as not only the Red Zeo Ranger in Power Rangers Wild Force‘s “Forever Red,” but became the new mentor figure for Power Rangers Dino Thunder in 2004 as the Black Dino Ranger.

Subsequent years saw Frank return to the franchise in many other different ways. Serving as a Legendary Ranger figure for the franchise as a whole in the TV series, video games, comics, and more, Frank’s Tommy Oliver became one of the mainstay heroes that fans most associate with the series.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always is set for an April 19th premiere on Netflix. You can find the first look photos below.

David Yost and Walter Emanuel Jones

Steve Cardenas, Walter Emanuel Jones, David Yost and Catherine Sutherland

POWER RANGERS: ONCE & ALWAYS Steve Cardenas (Red Ranger / Rocky DeSantos), Walter E. Jones (Black Ranger Zack Taylor), David Yost (Blue Ranger/Billy Cranston) and Catherine Sutherland (Pink Ranger / Kat Hillard) in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always CR: Hasbro/eOne

Steve Cardenas, David Yost and Catherine Sutherland

POWER RANGERS: ONCE & ALWAYS Steve Cardenas (Red Ranger / Rocky DeSantos), Catherine Sutherland (Pink Ranger / Kat Hillard) and Walter E. Jones (Black Ranger /Zack Taylor) in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always. CR: Hasbro/eOne

David Yost, Walter Emanuel Jones and Charlie Kersh