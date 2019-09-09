Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Dayne Destroys the Rangers in Exclusive Preview

Power Rangers fans got a tease of the Dayne Ranger battle we’ve been waiting for at the end of the last issue, and now we’ve got your first exclusive look at the big fight from Ryan Parrott and Daniele di Nicuolo’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #43 right here! Dayne has been biding his time, looking for every member of the team’s weakness and vulnerability, and now it’s time to strike. As you can see in the preview, all that hard work paid off, and truthfully the Rangers have no idea what they’re about to get hit with.

Dayne hits each target with scathing precision, dismantling the team before they really even know what’s happening. Whether it’s taking out Kimberly’s marksmanship, Rocky’s eyesight, or hitting the team with brute force, Dayne has an answer for everyone, including the White Ranger. As a result, the Rangers find themselves thoroughly humbled and without a leader, and you can check ou the pulse-pounding fight on the next slides.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #43 will feature a main cover by Jamal Campbell and a special foil variant of the Blue Ranger Helmet cover by Goni Montes. It will also feature a Trading Card variant cover by Kris Anka and a Story variant cover by Ryan Parrott and Dan Mora.

The Trading Card variant cover by Anka features the Blue Ranger, Billy Cranston, with an image of the Blue Ranger in action on the front, and all his stats on the back cover, including his team name, alias, biography, and Alpha-5’s assessment.

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #43 Story variant cover depicts the next chapter in an eleven-part series written by writer Ryan Parrott and illustrated by acclaimed artist Dan Mora, following the enigmatic, all-knowing Emissaries as they travel space and time, unearthing never-before-seen details of the immediate aftermath of the explosive events of Shattered Grid and changing the course of MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS comic history forever.

You can check out the official description of the issue below.

“In a shocking display, bounty hunter Dayne defeats the White Ranger, leaving the team without a leader! With their powers decimated and staring destruction in the face, the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers reach out to their former teammates for help but the Omega Rangers are facing a surprising enemy in deep space—and there’s no guarantee everyone will make it out alive.”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #43 hits comic stores on September 25th. Hit the next slide to check out the exclusive preview, and make sure to hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Power Rangers!

