Power Rangers Actors Tease Mystery Bat in the Sun Project With Gorgeous New Posters

Some of your favorite Power Rangers actors are involved in a brand new project from Bat in the Sun, and while we aren’t quite sure what it is yet, we do know we can’t wait to find out thanks to these slick posters. Fans will know Bat in the Sun from the popular Super Power Beat Down series as well as their work on Ninjak vs the Valiant Universe and Power Rangers Legacy Wars: Street Fighter Showdown, a film that united the Power Rangers and Street Fighter franchises. Their newest project features a host of big-name former Rangers and you can check out the posters in all their glory int he following slides.

So far the cast includes Jason David Frank (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Dino Thunder), Johnny Yong Bosch (Mighty Morphin/Zeo/Turbo), Ciara Hanna (Megaforce/Super Megaforce), Jason Faunt (Time Force), Chrysti Ane (Ninja Steel/Super Ninja Steel), and Yoshi Sudarso (Dino Charge/Dino Super Charge), and the prevalent colors on the posters are in line with their former Ranger characters.

Now, we don’t actually know if this is a Power Rangers project or not, but it does look slick whatever it is. Each of the characters is wearing worn armor and holding helmets that look like they have seen some battle. Jason David Frank’s is a bit different though, as his poster features a Jedi-looking character with a full hood, and the text suggests he might’ve been gone for some time.

The Rebellion Lives

The first poster features Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Zeo, and Turbo actor Johnny Yong Bosch, who’s sporting black armor with purple highlights, and the poster is awash in a purple glow. The text on the poster reads “The Rebellion Lives”, indicating he could possibly be one of the few left in opposition of some tyrannical force.

Purpose Restored

The next poster puts the spotlight on Power Rangers Megaforce and Super Megaforce star Ciara Hanna and features her holding her helmet surrounded by a yellow and orange glow. The text reads “Purpose Restored”, which would lead us to believe that maybe she’s struggled to find her place in the world in the aftermath of some big event.

Heroes Reborn

The third poster features Jason Faunt in similar armor to the rest of the group, though his sports a red aesthetic just like his Ranger in Power Rangers Time Force. His armor looks equally weathered, and the text on the poster reads “Heroes Reborn”, suggesting that the character is ready to fight once more.

Keep Hope Alive

Next up is a poster featuring Power Rangers Ninja Steel and Super Ninja Steel actress Chrysti Ane Lopes, who sports similar armor to the rest of the group that is awash in a pink glow, a nod to her Pink Ranger roots. The text reads “Keep Hope Alive”, suggesting that things have become pretty grim in this world but there is at least a light at the end of the tunnel.

Honor The Fallen

After that we have a poster featuring Power Rangers Dino Charge and HyperForce actor Yoshi Sudarso, so it’s fitting that the poster features plenty of blue lights and effects. The text reads “Honor The Fallen”, which would indicate that his character has met some sort of unfortunate fate, or if not him perhaps someone close to him.

The Legend Continues

The last poster features Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ Jason David Frank in a hooded trenchcoat, looking like some sort of Power Rangers Jedi. The text reads The Legend Returns”, but we don’t know why or to what he’s returning to. We do know we can’t wait to find out, and the green shirt does form a nice nod to his Green Ranger roots.