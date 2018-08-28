Here Are All the Power Rangers in the 25th Anniversary Episode of ‘Super Ninja Steel’

It’s the 25th anniversary of Power Rangers and the brand is celebrating in style. Tonight, a special episode of Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel airs on Nick featuring some MAJOR returns. Thanks to some promo images, we got a big glimpse at all the classic Rangers coming back for the 25th anniversary episode of Power Rangers, and here’s the full lineup.

Hasbro debuted a new trailer for the upcoming 25th anniversary episode at Power Morphicon, and during that trailer, we got a full shot featuring 10 classic Rangers and the current crew of Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel. The list is an interesting mix from past seasons, and here’s the full list of returning favorites below.

From left to right.

Ranger Operator Silver – Gemma – Played by Li-Ming Hu – Power Rangers RPM – 2009

Megaforce Yellow – Gia Moran – Played by Ciara Hanna – Power Rangers Megaforce – 2013

Red Ranger – Rocky DeSantos – Played by Steve Cardenas – Mighty Morphin Power Rangers – 1994

Blue Space Ranger – T.J. Johnson – Played by Selwyn Ward – Power Rangers In Space – 1998

White Dino Ranger – Trent Fernandez-Mercer – Played by Jeffrey Parazzo – Power Rangers Dino Thunder – 2004

Pink Turbo Ranger – Katherine Hillard – Played by Catherine Sutherland – Power Rangers Turbo – 1997

Time Force Red – Wesley Collins – Played by Jason Faunt – Power Rangers Time Force – 2001

Green Ranger – Tommy Oliver – Played by Jason David Frank – Mighty Morphin Power Rangers – 1993

Dino Charge Blue Ranger – Koda – Played by Yoshi Sudarso – Power Rangers Dino Charge – 2015

Gold Samurai Ranger – Antonio Garcia – Played by Steven Skyler – Power Rangers Samurai – 2011

That’s a nice collection from both the Saban, Disney, and Neo-Saban eras of the franchise, and the Super Ninja Steel team will also have a big part to play in defeating the new enemy who threatens the world. That villain is named Lord Drayvon, and you can find out more about the plot for the episode right here.

You can find the official episode description below.

Dimensions in Danger (8/28): “In a special 25th-anniversary episode, the Super Ninja Steel Rangers team up with Legendary Rangers in an epic battle to save the world.”

The series synopsis reads as follows:

“In Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel, the heroic teens find themselves face-to-face with an old enemy when they discover Madame Odius is still alive and more determined than ever to steal the Ninja Nexus Prism and revive its powers for her nefarious purposes. Now it’s up to the Rangers, and some unexpected help from new friends, to use the power of teamwork to protect the Prism, defeat Odius and save the world!”

The 25th-anniversary special airs in primetime on Nickelodeon Tuesday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET.