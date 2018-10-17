‘Power Rangers All-Stars’ RPG Gets New Teaser Trailer

The Power Rangers All-Stars RPG is finally coming stateside, and now fans have a new teaser trailer to get them hyped for the game.
Power Rangers All-Stars is a mobile RPG developed by Nexon and has been available in some overseas markets for some time. Soon it will be making its worldwide launch, and Nexxon has released a new teaser trailer that you can view in the video above. The trailer features a variety of different Ranger helmets from seasons like RPM, Mystic Force, and of course Mighty Morphin, but also shows some gameplay before displaying the game’s logo.
You can watch the full trailer above, and if you’re interested in playing the game you can also pre-register for it right here.
Power Rangers All-Stars is a fully 3D RPG where you will control 5 of your favorite Rangers as you make your way through dungeons and battle larger than life enemies. This is a hack and slash RPG, and you’ll have special abilities that you can use during the battle that all have countdown timers, but you’ll also be able to utilize the Megazords as well, as you can see in the gameplay footage below.
Here are the Rangers we’ve spotted in the game so far.
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers
Red Ranger
Green Ranger
Power Rangers S.P.D.
S.P.D. Green Ranger
S.P.D. Blue Ranger
S.P.D. Red Ranger
Operation Overdrive
Blue Overdrive Ranger
Yellow Overdrive Ranger
Black Overdrive Ranger
Mystic Force
Yellow Mystic Ranger
Blue Mystic Ranger
Red Mystic Ranger
Black Mystic Ranger
Green Mystic Ranger
RPM
Ranger Operator Blue
Ranger Operator Yellow
Ranger Operator Green
Ranger Operator Black
Megaforce
Megaforce Pink
Megaforce Red
Megaforce Black
Super Megaforce
Super Megaforce Red
Dino Charge
Dino Charge Black
Wild Force
Black Wild Force Ranger
Red Wild Force Ranger
You can view the official description of the game below.
– Explore in 3D the Rangers Command Center
– Pilot the most powerful Megazord guardians!
– Complete Daily Missions and Dimensional Explorations with strategically selected Ranger teams
– Select your best team of Rangers for 5-vs-5 training battles in the Dimensional Arena
– Team up with members of your Alliance to complete Alliance Raids!
– Receive exciting rewards when both idling and participating!
No release date has been announced yet for the actual worldwide launch, but we’ll keep you posted. The game will be available for both iOS and Android though.
Will you be playing Power Rangers All-Stars? Let us know in the comments!