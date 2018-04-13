Power Rangers Fans Will Have Another Chance At Legacy Golden Power Staff And Zeonizers

It seemed that fans who didn’t scoop up a few Power Rangers items were going to be out of luck after they sold out, but now those same fans will have another chance to nab one for their collections.

The items in question are the Bandai Power Rangers Legacy Zeo Golden Power Staff and Legacy Zeo Zeonizer. Both items sold out extremely fast online, and while you still might be able to find them in certain local stores, many online retailers said they were unable to order more due to being sold out on the manufacturer level.

Now it seems those retailers have listed the items for pre-order once more and have removed any warnings that they might go unfulfilled. Both the Golden Power Staff and the Zeonizer are listed as coming in September, and this should give fans another chance to add the popular items to their Power Rangers collections.

The Legacy Zeo Golden Power Staff retails for $154.99, and you can pre-order it here. The official description is listed below.

“From the Power Rangers Zeo series, the Legacy Power Rangers Golden Power Staff is an actual size replica of the legendary Zeo Gold Ranger’s morpher and iconic weapon. Featuring show accurate lights and sounds along with premium die-cast parts the Legacy Golden Power Staff is perfect for cosplay or display. The Power Rangers Legacy Zeo Golden Power Staff Prop Replica is made of quality die-cast metal and plastic. The Golden Power Staff requires 2x “AAA” batteries, which come included. Ages 15 and up.”

The Legacy Zeo Zeonizer retails for $104.99, and you can pre-order that here. The official description is listed below.

“The authentic Power Rangers Legacy Zeo Zeonizer is a full-size replica of the legendary morpher from Power Rangers Zeo series. The Zeo Zeonizer was the first wrist-worn morpher and utilized the Zeo sub-crystals in the show. Featuring show accurate lights and sounds along with premium die-cast parts the Zeonizer is perfect for display or cosplay. The Power Rangers Legacy Zeo Zeonizer Prop Replica is made of quality plastics, die-cast metal and electronic components. The Power Rangers Legacy Zeo Zeonizer Prop Replica requires 3x “LR44″ batteries, which come included. Ages 15 and up.”

You can also still pre-order the new shipment of Legacy Green Ranger Helmets, which are set to ship out in July. Those retail for $104.99, and you can pre-order here. The official description has been included below.

“It’s Morphin’ Time! Cosplay as the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Green Ranger in a full-scale wearable Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Legacy Green Ranger Helmet! The Legacy Green Ranger Helmet Prop Replica is designed for long-lasting comfortable cosplay wear. The 1:1 ratio helmet can also be placed on display as a highly detailed replica to complete the ultimate Power Rangers collection. The helmet is made of PVC and ABS plastic. Helmet measures approximately 14-inches tall x 14-inches long x 9 1/2-inches wide. Ages 15 and up.”

