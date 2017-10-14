Power Rangers Turbo, Zeo, And Ninja Steel Lead Off New Artist Tribute Preview

BOOM! Studios is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Power Rangers with an artist tribute, and fans are going to love the first three entries.

BOOM! announced the Power Rangers Artist Tribute hardcover at New York Comic Con, but now fans can get their first look at three of the over 60 pieces of art the book will contain, and all three are stunning.

The first is a bright and powerful version of the Turbo Rangers by artist Robert Sammelin, which also features each Ranger’s Turbozord. The second piece is a stylish depiction of the Zeo Rangers, with the Zeo Megazord standing tall behind them. The last piece revealed is a gorgeous print of the Ninja Steel Rangers, showing all six Rangers surrounded by fire.

You can find the new images in the gallery.

The Artist Tribute will also feature teams like Power Rangers RPM, Mighty Morphin, and more, all of which will be drawn by artists like Anka (Runaways), Adam Gorham (Black Panther), Marcus To (Joyride), Dan Mora (Klaus), and more.

“Fans are going to love this special look at the legacy of Power Rangers through the eyes of some of our favorite artists,” BOOM! Studios editor Dafna Pleban said. “This is just the beginning of our Megazord-sized plans at BOOM! Studios to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Power Rangers, which includes big news for our monthly Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers series.”

Saban’s Power Rangers Artist Tribute will also include an introduction from a fan favorite of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series, Paul Schrier. Fans know Schrier from his always entertaining role of Bulk, who went on to be featured in several seasons of the show. In addition, there will be an Afterword from executive producer of Power Rangers content Brian Casentini, and a stylish cover from Planet of the Apes/Green Lantern artist Felipe Massafera.

The Power Rangers Artist Tribute will be available in March of 2018 at your favorite local comic shop, as well as Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Books-A-Million, and ComiXology.

For all the announcements at New York Comic Con, you can check out the full recap here.