A Power Ranger Auditions for the Avengers in Endgame Fan Film

Avengers: Endgame didn’t lack for heroes, but with all that firepower it still came down to a thin margin of victory against Thanos and his hordes. You understand then why the Avengers would still try and recruit a bit of extra power to join them in the fight, and that includes some Power Rangers. Well, one Power Ranger, but when you recruit Chris Cantada you get several Rangers in one, and the team will need all of them to go up against an Infinity Gauntlet wielding Thanos, as you can see in this awesome new fan film.

The fan film is titled The Avengers Audition and combines the world fo Avengers: Endgame and Power Rangers. Iron Man, Thor, and Captain Marvel are looking for reinforcements to help take on Thanos after what he did in Avengers: Infinity War, and they end up at Cantada’s door. He’s game to take on Thanos and uses the powers of Zeo, Time Force, and In Space when he faces down a simulation of the Mad Titan.

He switches up the powers as Thanos adapts to each one, and ultimately defeats him in epic fashion. The Avengers then figure out if he’s a worthy candidate to join the team, and while the answer is a resounding yes, the real Thanos crashes the party before anyone can even have some cake to celebrate. That’s just rude Thanos, simply rude.

“Do I have what it takes to defeat Thanos? Maybe not. LOL. Check out my new fan film called THE AVENGERS AUDITION featuring Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Thor, and Thanos himself!”

You can check out the full video above, and you can find more of Cantada’s films on his YouTube page.

The current season of Power Rangers is Beast Morphers, and you can find out more about the show below.

“Set in the future, a secret agency combines a newly discovered substance called “Morph-X” with animal DNA to create the Power Rangers Beast Morphers team. The Rangers must fight off an evil sentient computer virus bent on taking over the source of all Ranger power, the Morphin Grid itself. Featuring never-before-seen leather suits and an all-new beast-themed arsenal (including dynamic new Zords), fans should get ready for a season full of secret ops and morphinominal fun.”

Power Rangers Beast Morphers airs Saturdays on Nickelodeon at 8 am est. Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

