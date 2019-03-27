The Power Rangers Get Their Own ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Posters

Marvel Studios released a slew of new Avengers: Endgame posters yesterday for both the surviving heroes and the ones who they will attempt to avenge in the anticipated film. The posters each featured a different hero or supporting character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and paired them with the tagline “Avenge The Fallen” with the trademark Avengers symbol along for the ride. Now thanks to several fans we now have some slick Power Rangers versions of the posters, giving the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and more the Endgame treatment.

Thankfully the Power Rangers weren’t part of Thanos’ decimation, at least that we know of, but you have to admit these posters look fantastic. Artist and AC Talent Group founder Aaron Coney created several Endgame-themed Power Rangers posters, which several Rangers have taken to sharing on their pages.

Those posters include Mighty Morphin Green, Mighty Morphin Red, Mighty Morphin Pink, Mighty Morphin Black, Mighty Morphin Blue, and Mighty Morphin Yellow. He accompanied them with the caption “Whatever it takes ⚡️”, and you can check them all out above.

View this post on Instagram #powerrangers #marvel design by @aaron.coney @powerrangers A post shared by Jason Faunt (@jasonfaunt) on Mar 26, 2019 at 7:34pm PDT

He also created several other posters for non-Mighty Morphin Rangers, including one for Time Force Blue and Time Force Red, which you can also find above and below.

Graphic Designer and TeamJDF artist Heitor Lemos also created a version of the poster with Jason David Frank in his Green Ranger gear, and you can check that out below.

View this post on Instagram Avenge the Fallen @jdfffn #avengers #endgame A post shared by Heitor Lemos (@lemosdesign) on Mar 26, 2019 at 7:29pm PDT

The Power Rangers community is pretty fired up about Endgame, and we can’t blame them in the least. You can check out the official description for Avengers: Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

