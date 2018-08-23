Power Rangers: Get Your First Look At Go Go’s Back To School Special

The Power Rangers are the true definition of a team, but in Go Go Power Rangers: Back To School we’ll get to see new sides of them as individuals.

It’s Spring Break in Angel Grove, and as a result, fans will get to see the Rangers on their own for the first time since becoming superheroes. New Mighty Morphin Power Rangers writer Marguerite Bennett will be at the helm for this one-shot special, a special that BOOM! Studios Senior Editor Dafna Pleban says will challenge the Rangers in a whole new way…taking a vacation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This is your first chance to see the heart, joy and surprises that Marguerite Bennett will bring to the world of Power Rangers in September before she takes the reins of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,” Pleban said. “Along with an incredible team of artists, we’re going to get to see the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers dealing with one of their greatest challenges yet – taking a break from saving the world.”

As you can see in the preview, each Ranger will face their own journey outside of the team dynamic, including Jason taking on student teaching and Trini taking care of the animals on a farm. Billy seems focused on getting something to eat at a marketplace, but runs into something pretty shocking if that expression is any indication.

“We get to see what defines them when they’re essentially not being Rangers, when they’re not being a team,” Bennett told ComicBook.com. “It’s a series of snapshots from their lives. You could go so far as to call them civilians but they’re so active in doing good and so active in who they are when they’re out of costume. But it’s really just, they’re playful. We have such a gift in the artists we worked on in this episode, and it’s the little things that I’m honestly most proud of.”

“It’s one of my favorite parts of superhero genres actually,” Pleban said. “Who these people are as heroes when they’re not using their powers. I think Zordon chose these characters and chose these teams because they were good people outside of the costume. I think Marguerite’s story really shows that to its fullest.”

Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers: Back To School #1 is written by Marguerite Bennett (Batwoman, Animosity) and drawn by Jim Towe (Youngblood), Derek Charm (Star Wars: Adventures, Powerpuff Girls), Jordan Gibson (The Amazing Spider-Man), Xiao Tong Kong (Adventure Time Comics), and Llaria Catalani (Rugrats: R is for Reptar). The issue also features covers by Dan Mora (Klaus), Gurihiru (Marvel Rising), and Jonboy Meyers (Teen Titans).

You can find the official description below.

“It’s Spring Break for the Rangers, and the first time since they received their Power Coins that the Rangers will be apart. As they each embark on their own week-long vacation, these teenagers with attitude discover that being a hero doesn’t always mean having to morph!”

Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers: Back To School #1 hits comic stores on September 19th.