Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid Season One Pass Characters Revealed

Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid fans have been hoping to get more content for their console fighting experience, and thankfully nWay, Hasbro, and Lionsgate have finally answered the call. The studio revealed a new trailer today for the game that spotlights all the characters available in the Season One pass, and two are available starting today. The first new character is the original Gold Zeo Ranger, Trey of Triforia, who Jason Scott took over for while Trey was recuperating in the original show. The second new character is none other than Time Force’s Pink Ranger Jen Scotts, who looks like a blast to play.

Both Trey of Triforia and Jen Scotts are available starting right now, but the third character of the Season One pass is coming a bit later, and it’s fan-favorite villain Lord Zedd. We didn’t get to see any gameplay yet of Zedd in action, but we can’t wait to see the damage he can dole out in a fight.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans who purchase the Season One Pass will also get a bonus character skin, which is the Red Dragon Shield version of Jason Lee Scott.

All of the characters can be obtained in the Season One Pass for $14.99, but fans can also purchase them one at a time for $6.99 each.

You can check out their official descriptions below.

Trey of Triforia: who came to earth to help the Zeo Rangers battle the Machine Empire. There, he was attacked and split into three separate beings, forcing him to temporarily transfer his Gold Ranger powers to veteran ex-Ranger Jason Lee Scott.

Jen Scotts: Jen Scotts assumed the role of leader of the Time Force when her fiancé, the Red Time Force Ranger, was killed by an escaping criminal named Ransik. Fearless, determined and compassionate, Jen and her team did everything they could to track down Ransik and bring him to justice.

Lord Zedd: (Coming Soon): The self-proclaimed “Emperor of Evil,” Lord Zedd has conquered and enslaved much of the galaxy. Initially leaving the “insignificant” Earth for Rita Repulsa to conquer, he returns to punish her for her failure and finish what she started.

Jason Lee Scott – Red Dragon Shield (skin): After Tommy Oliver, the Green Mighty Morphin Power Ranger, was killed by Lord Drakkon, an evil version of Tommy from an alternate dimension, Jason inherited the Dragon Shield and Dragon Dagger. With their added strength and the ability to summon the Dragonzord, Jason was able to lead the other Rangers in the fight against Lord Drakkon.

Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid is available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One.