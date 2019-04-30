Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid Shattered Grid Story Mode Trailer Revealed; Update Live Today

Power Rangers fans have been enjoying Battle For the Grid despite some complaints about the amount of content it launched with, but thankfully nWay and Lionsgate Games have released a new update pack that should help remedy that. The update, which goes live today and is completely free, features a new story mode and includes three new characters to play through it with. If you’re a fan of Shattered Grid, you’re going to love it, as the story mode is a retelling of the epic Power Rangers event with a full voice cast.

The Shattered Grid story mode is written by Kyle Higgins, who also wrote the original story, and will feature the voice talent of Power Rangers favorites like Jason David Frank (Tommy/Lord Drakkon), Austin St. John (Jason Lee Scott), David J. Fielding (Zordon), Meghan “Strawburry17” Camarena (Kimberly), and Kerrigan Mahan (Goldar).

As for the new fighters, fans will be able to play as Power Rangers Mystic Force’s Udonna, the 2017 Reboot based Cenozoic Blue Ranger, and Dragon Armor Trini from the comics. The patch will be active on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One, and you can view the full update highlight list below.

Story Mode

Gamers can now play through an epic storyline written and voice directed by writer/director Kyle Higgins (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Shattered Grid, Nightwing, Batman: Gates of Gotham). The mode also features original artwork by Eisner Award-winning illustrator Dan Mora (Go Go Power Rangers, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Klaus). In this new mode, players experience a re-imagining of the critically acclaimed Shattered Grid event from Boom! Studios’ Power Rangers comic book series. When Lord Drakkon, an evil alternate version of Tommy Oliver, sets off a massive campaign across time and space to destroy all Power Rangers, they must band together and fight back, before all of existence falls to his armies.

New Voiceovers by Original Cast

The new content includes story and combat voiceovers performed by original Power Rangers cast members, including Jason David Frank (Tommy Oliver), Austin St. John (Jason Lee Scott), David J. Fielding (Zordon), Kerrigan Mahan (Goldar) and Meghan “Strawburry17” Camarena (Kimberly).

New Characters

Three new characters enter the world of Battle for the Grid:

● Dragon Armor Trini: When the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers were viciously attacked by the Black Dragon, a powerful Zord from another dimension with the capability to warp Ranger powers, they were in for the fight of their lives. After he was defeated, Trini was able to refashion the Zord into a powerful suit of enhanced armor.

● Udonna: Udonna is a powerful sorceress who trains the Mystic Force Power Rangers in the art of magic. As the Mystic Force White Ranger, this accomplished sorceress uses the power of snow to freeze evil.

● Cenozoic Blue Ranger: The Cenozoic Blue Ranger was a loyal and powerful soldier who served with Zordon, the original Red Ranger. Eons after his tragic demise at the hands of the traitorous Green Ranger Rita Repulsa, his Power Coin was found by a teenager named Billy Cranston, who then took on the Blue Ranger mantle.

New Arenas

Four new battle arenas:

● Selectable Arenas: Corinth and Planet Earth: Cenozoic Era

● Non-Selectable Arenas (Story Mode only): Command Center (Malfunctioning) and Lord Drakkon’s Throne Room (Flashback)

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid is available now for $19.99.

