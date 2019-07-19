Power Rangers’ Original Red Ranger Returns In New Beast Morphers Trailer

Hasbro had some surprises up its sleeve and revealed some cool things at its San Diego Comic-Con panel, including some brand new footage from the rest of this season. The brand new trailer featured the new five Ranger squad in action against Evox’s forces, but it also featured a huge tease for next season, which will feature the return of the original Red Ranger Austin St. John.

That’s right, the event that fans were hoping for is now a reality, and the franchise will bring back the original Red Ranger from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Jason Lee Scott as a result. The last bit of the trailer has the Beast Morphers Rangers meeting Jason for the first time, and it’s pretty cool to see Jason back on our screens.

Jason hasn’t been back since his appearance way back in Forever Red (Power Rangers Wild Force), but it’s good to see him back in action, which will happen during season 2 of Beast Morphers or whatever it ends up being called (Beast Morphers Super, Super Beast Morphers, etc).

We also got a look at some of the other classic Rangers returning, and while we don’t see them helmetless the footage shows Dino Thunder Blue, Mighty Morphin Blue, Dino Charge Blue, Mighty Morphin Pink, and Dino Charge Gold.

You can check out the full trailer

Beast Morphers stars Rorrie D. Travis (Devon/Red), Jacqueline Scislowski (Zoey/Yellow), Jasmeet Baduwalia (Ravi/Blue), Abraham Rodriguez (Nate), Liana Ramirez (Roxy), Colby Strong (Blaze), Cosme Flores (Ben), Kristina Ho (Betty), Kevin Copeland (Mayor Daniels), and James Gordon (Handyman), and you can check out the official description for Power Rangers Beast Morphers below.

“Set in the future, a secret agency combines a newly discovered substance called “Morph-X” with animal DNA to create the Power Rangers Beast Morphers team. The Rangers must fight off an evil sentient computer virus bent on taking over the source of all Ranger power, the Morphin Grid itself. Featuring never-before-seen leather suits and an all-new beast-themed arsenal (including dynamic new Zords), fans should get ready for a season full of secret ops and morphinominal fun.”

Power Rangers Beast Morphers airs Saturdays on Nickelodeon at 8 am est.

Are you excited for the return?