Power Rangers Beast Morphers Season Finale Clip Reveals First Look at Beast-X Ultrazord (Exclusive)

Grid Battleforce and the Power Rangers are pulling out all the stops to stop Evox in the upcoming Power Rangers Beast Morphers season finale, and if you’re going to mount a final assault, you’re going to want to bring your best weapons. You can check out that snazzy new weapon in our exclusive first look preview of the new episode of Beast Morphers, titled Evox: Upgraded, and as you can see in the clip above, that weapon is none other than the long-awaited debut of the Beast-X Ultrazord. It looks mighty impressive, and you can check out the slick combination sequence in the clip above.

It’s hard to believe that Beast Morphers first season finale is already upon us, but from the looks of things, the show is going out with a bang. The good news is we’ve got plenty of other adventures for the team to embark on in season 2 of the show, but first, we get to see the Beast-X Ultrazord do some damage to Evox’s plans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking of the Beast-X Ultrazord, the impressive Zord isn’t just making waves on the show. The Power Rangers Beast Morphers Beast-X Ultrazord figure was recently revealed as one of the finalists for Action Figure of the Year in the 2020 Toy of the Year Awards. If you want to check out the full list of nominees for Action Figure of the Year and submit your vote, you can do so between now and January 5th, 2020 right here.

You can also vote on all the categories on the official ToyAwards site here.

If you want to take the Beast-X Ultrazord home now you can do that now, as the Ultrazord is available now for $34.73 on Amazon, and you can check out the full roster of Hasbro‘s Power Rangers products, including the Lightning Collection, right here.

Beast Morphers stars Rorrie D. Travis (Devon/Red), Jacqueline Scislowski (Zoey/Yellow), Jasmeet Baduwalia (Ravi/Blue), Abraham Rodriguez (Nate), Liana Ramirez (Roxy), Colby Strong (Blaze), Cosme Flores (Ben), Kristina Ho (Betty), Kevin Copeland (Mayor Daniels), and James Gordon (Handyman), and you can check out the official description for Power Rangers Beast Morphers below.

“Set in the future, a secret agency combines a newly discovered substance called “Morph-X” with animal DNA to create the Power Rangers Beast Morphers team. The Rangers must fight off an evil sentient computer virus bent on taking over the source of all Ranger power, the Morphin Grid itself. Featuring never-before-seen leather suits and an all-new beast-themed arsenal (including dynamic new Zords), fans should get ready for a season full of secret ops and morphinominal fun.”

Power Rangers Beast Morphers airs Saturdays on Nickelodeon at 8 am est.

What did you think of the clip? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Power Rangers!