‘Power Rangers Beast Morphers’ Megazord And Beast Bots Details Revealed

There’s still plenty of mystery surrounding Saban’s Power Rangers Beast Morphersseries, and now a few more details have come to light.

Saban had a full display of its Beast Morphers series at the Licensing Expo, giving the first look at the new Ranger costumes. The display also revealed a few more bits of info regarding how it will handle its robotic sidekicks. In the original Go-Busters series, each Ranger has a robotic sidekick, which are called Buddy Roids. In the new Beast Morphersseries, these sidekicks will be called Beast Bots, and each one is based on a different animal (via Power Rangers NOW).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Yellow Ranger’s Beast Bot is even shown in new artwork, based on a Jackrabbit. The Red Ranger’s Beast Bot is based on a Cheetah while the Blue Ranger’s Beast Bot is based on a Gorilla. These Beast Bots will also be similar in design to the Ranger’s Zords.

Fans also got their first look at the Beast Morphers’ Megazord, which looks pretty snazzy. It seems based on the Go-Buster-Oh from Go-Busters, which is the combined form of the Buddy Roids and the Buster Vehicles. While we know what the Beast Bots are called, we don’t know what the new term for Buster Vehicles will be.

You can check out the photos above and below, and the official description for Power Rangers Beast Morphers can be found below.

“Set in the future, a secret agency combines a newly discovered substance called “Morph-X” with animal DNA to create the Power Rangers Beast Morphers team. The Rangers must fight off an evil sentient computer virus bent on taking over the source of all Ranger power, the Morphin Grid itself. Featuring never-before-seen leather suits and an all-new beast-themed arsenal (including dynamic new Zords), fans should get ready for a season full of secret ops and morphinominal fun.”

Beast Morphers will be adapted from the series Tokumei Sentai Go-Busters, which is the 36th season of Super Sentai. The latest season of Power Rangers, Ninja Steel, was actually based on the 39th season Shuriken Sentai Ninninger, and many fans thought that the next to be adapted would be season 41, Uchu Sentai Kyuranger. When Saban announced Go-Busters, it was a welcome surprise.

Power Rangers Beast Morphers hits sometime in 2019, but you can learn more about the original series here. Make sure to follow @MattMuellerCB for all your Power Rangers news!