‘Power Rangers Beast Morphers’ Episode 2 Clips Spotlight The Zords

Power Rangers Beast Morphers‘ second episode Evox’s Revenge hits this Saturday, and Hasbro and Nickelodeon have released two new clips full of action and Zords.

The first new promo is introduced by the amazing duo of Betty and Ben, who sneak into Grid Battleforce HQ but aren’t so quiet about it. The lovable duo is doing the fans a favor by revealing a new secret clip of the next episode, and that clip starts with Devon, Zoey, and Ravi outside with several Tronics behind them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In unison they say “It’s Morphin Time!” and call on their Morphers. They then insert the keys and activate Beast Power, which initiates a sequence that surrounds them with a whirlwind as each of their chosen animals imbue them with power. They emerge in their full Ranger attire, including a slick little sequence where their visors then come into place.

We then see Blaze and another character alongside the episode’s featured monster as they try and make their getaway with some Morph-X, leaving the monster and several Tronics to deal with the Rangers. The Rangers then call upon their Beast-X Sabers and have them teleported in, and after they are armed they rush into battle with the Tronics, displaying some dazzling moves and abilities as they take them down.

You can check out the full clip in the video above.

The second clip features all three Rangers back at HQ as Commander Shaw introduces them to their new Zords, and they look fantastic. She also reveals she is looking for someone to lead the team, and Ravi and Zoey very much volunteer for the position. Devon is more concerned with the cool looking Cheetah Beast Blaster but before anyone can be picked the team picks up a security breach and so they run off to see what’s happening.

You can check out the second clip above.

Evox’s Revenge hits this Saturday at 8 am est, and you can find the official description below.

“When Grid Battleforce’s Commander needs to select a leader for the team, the Power Rangers are at odds over who should get the job.”

What did you think of the clips? Let us know in the comments and hit me up @MattMuellerCB on Twitter.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Game of Thrones trailer, Shazam!, WWE Fastlane & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!