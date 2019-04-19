The Beast Bots Are In Trouble In ‘Power Rangers Beast Morphers’ Episode 7 Clip

Hasbro’s Power Rangers Beast Morphers is moving full speed ahead, and now Nickelodeon has released a new clip from this weekend’s all-new episode. The episode is titled A Friend Indeed and indicates that the 7th episode of the season will more heavily feature the lovable Beast Bots, who are at their Ranger’s sides during a fight against the Tronics. As you can see in the clip, the Rangers are taking on the Tronics while the Beast Bots seek out cover behind some cars, but the Tronics aren’t the only enemies they have to be wary of.

Evox and Scrozzle’s newest creation is also skulking around and sneaks up on Cruise. The surprise attack allows him to drain Cruise’s memories into a disc, and then moves onto Smash and does the same. He then moves on to Jax, but the clip ends before we see if he’s successful there as well. Here’s hoping Jax catches on before it’s too late.

You can check out the first look at episode 7 in the video above.

Perhaps Jax will manage to keep his memories and help the Rangers recover the memories of Cruise and Smash. So far we’ve not had that much spotlight time for Jax other than shots of his vehicle form, and this would be a perfect opportunity to remedy that. Here’s hoping that’s the case.

Beast Morphers stars Rorrie D. Travis (Devon/Red), Jacqueline Scislowski (Zoey/Yellow), Jasmeet Baduwalia (Ravi/Blue), Abraham Rodriguez (Nate), Liana Ramirez (Roxy), Colby Strong (Blaze), Cosme Flores (Ben), Kristina Ho (Betty), Kevin Copeland (Mayor Daniels), and James Gordon (Handyman), and you can check out the official description for Power Rangers Beast Morphers below.

“Set in the future, a secret agency combines a newly discovered substance called “Morph-X” with animal DNA to create the Power Rangers Beast Morphers team. The Rangers must fight off an evil sentient computer virus bent on taking over the source of all Ranger power, the Morphin Grid itself. Featuring never-before-seen leather suits and an all-new beast-themed arsenal (including dynamic new Zords), fans should get ready for a season full of secret ops and morphinominal fun.”

Power Rangers Beast Morphers airs Saturdays on Nickelodeon at 8 am est.

