‘Power Rangers Beast Morphers’ Halloween Costumes Revealed

We’ve still got a way to go before Halloween time hits, but we just got our first look at the new costumes from Hasbro‘s upcoming Power Rangers Beast Morphers.

Red Ranger, Yellow Ranger, and Blue Ranger children’s costumes were revealed by Wonder Costumes (via Power Rangers NOW), and you can get your first look at them below. The costume comes with a mask and the full suit, but they probably won’t come with the weapon they have in the photos, as those will likely be sold separately.

Videos by ComicBook.com

No price was announced, but we’ll get those details closer to Halloween.

“Power Rangers Beast Morpher Boys Costume! #powerrangers #beastmorphers #redranger #blueranger #yellowranger #2019newcostume #newcostumes #boys #girls #rangers #power #checkitout #onlinestore #halloween #costumes #boycostume”

Power Rangers Beast Morphers will be adapted from the series Tokumei Sentai Go-Busters, which is the 36th season of Super Sentai. You can check out the official description for Power Rangers Beast Morphers below.

“Set in the future, a secret agency combines a newly discovered substance called “Morph-X” with animal DNA to create the Power Rangers Beast Morphers team. The Rangers must fight off an evil sentient computer virus bent on taking over the source of all Ranger power, the Morphin Grid itself. Featuring never-before-seen leather suits and an all-new beast-themed arsenal (including dynamic new Zords), fans should get ready for a season full of secret ops and morphinominal fun.”

At the moment we don’t have an official premiere date for Beast Morphers, but we did recently get our first look at the new toys for the show, which you can check out here.

Are you excited for Beast Morphers? Let us know in the comments!

Thanks for the heads up @TheAGames10!

——

In this episode of ComicBook Nation (subscribe here), The Walking Dead gets a new lease on life; we need to find a new Wolverine for the MCU; we break down all those new Super Bowl trailers, and actually talk about some comic books.