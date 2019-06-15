Power Rangers’ Liana Ramirez Talks Beast Morphers’ Roxy, Second Chances, and Teases What’s To Come

Power Rangers Beast Morphers has made quite an impression on fans so far, and there’s plenty to celebrate about the newest iteration of the long-running franchise. Fans have already picked their favorite characters, which includes Rangers, Beast Bots, members of Grid Battleforce, and of course Villains. ComicBook.com had the chance to talk to one of those villains, Beast Morphers‘ Liana Ramirez, who plays the fan favorite Roxy on the show. We talked about a little bit of everything over the course of our conversation, starting with the response Ramirez and her character has received from fans so far.

“Oh my gosh, so the reaction from the fans, about Roxy, have been overwhelmingly positive,” Ramirez said. “They absolutely love her snarkiness, her sassiness, the emotionless … I mean, she’s just all over the place, and they absolutely love it. So as an actor, I’m blown away from that kind of feedback. I’m like, “Hey, I guess I did my job well.”

All you have to do is glance at social media to see how much fans appreciate Roxy, especially her variety of expressions, which have become GIFs and Memes rather quickly. “Yeah. They really like my facial expressions,’ Ramirez said. “It cracks me up. I’m like, I go on Twitter or Instagram, and like, “Wow, that’s an interesting screenshot of my face, great.”

Fans are starting to see Roxy pop up as an action figure too, and while her dad owns one already, she is waiting to see it for herself. “You know, that’s really funny. I actually haven’t seen it yet. I haven’t seen it,” Ramirez said. “My dad has one of my toys, and I said, “I don’t want to see it yet,” because I want to do … I want to film a YouTube video of my reaction to it. I’ve been super busy in Austin so far, helping a friend out with a film. So I’m like, “I haven’t seen my toy yet.” Which is crazy. But I’m so excited to.”

Being a Ranger has to be pretty surreal, and despite settling in a bit, there are still moments that just floor her.

“I would say in some ways I have settled into it, but there are so many moments where it’s insanely surreal,” Ramirez said. “Like all the fans, and all their support, and how they’re always so there and available. That’s super surreal. Their passion for it, and their passion for the franchise. I think that’s the most surreal part. Just being a part of it is mind-blowing. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to grasp it, I’m so thankful to be a part of this franchise.”

Roxy has been a joy to play for Ramirez for a multitude of reasons, but a big one is just how unpredictable she can be. The thing I love about Roxy is, whenever I step into her shoes, I never know exactly how my day’s going to go on set,” Ramirez said. “She’s such a fluid, interesting character. She’s kind of like a snake. She can bite at any second, or she can just slither her way through a situation. I love the mystery that she brings within me. I think that’s the best part about playing her.”

Ramirez actually originally auditioned for the role of the Yellow Ranger, a part she ended up nearly getting after several auditions. Ultimately the role would go to Jacqueline Scislowski, but she would get another chance to audition for an evil Ranger, and as we know now the rest is history, and it’s always important to take those second opportunities when they present themselves.

“I mean, the second chances in life, you should take them 100% of the time, because it’s just another opportunity,” Ramirez said. “If it’s given to you, why not just take it? Why not run with it? Because you never know, it could change your life. That’s exactly what happened to me. I’m so thankful that I didn’t just get upset with me not getting the first role that I really wanted. I was able to just go with it, and accept the change, and accept the new opportunity. Life’s good, I’m glad I did.”

Plus, now we have both actresses in Beast Morphers, so fans got the best of both worlds, and Ramirez has nothing but compliments for her co-star. “It worked out so great,” Ramirez said. “She is so phenomenal. When you watch her, you just can’t help but fall in love with her. She’s such a good actress and such a good castmate. Wow, I’m so impressed.”

Fans are eagerly awaiting to see more of Roxy, Zoey, and the rest of the Beast Morphers crew when new episodes return, and Ramirez is saying fans aren’t ready for what is to come.

“You guys ain’t ready. It is … I think going to blow your socks off,” Ramirez said. “The drama, the fights, I mean all of it is just amazing. Just while we were filming it, we were so blown away about how good it all was. It’s a gift to have some good writing, as an actor, and we loved it. So, if we loved it, I think you guys are going to love it.”

That’s not all we talked to Ramirez about, so stay tuned for even more content form our interview! Let us know your favorite Roxy moment in the comments, and you can always hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Power Rangers! You can also find more of our Power Rangers content right here!