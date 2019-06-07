Power Rangers Beast Morphers Might Be Crossing Over With RPM

Power Rangers Beast Morphers is already expected to reveal a team-up episode involving Mighty Morphin, Dino Charge, and Dino Thunder Rangers, but a new report indicates that there could also be another crossover happening down the pike. According to That Hashtag Show, sources close to the production say that Olivia Tennet (Doctor K) is returning to the series for a special episode, though no other Rangers or actors from Power Rangers RPM have been confirmed for the crossover. It also isn’t clear when this episode would take place, as it could be something that’s part of season 1 or the upcoming 2nd (or Super) season.

Even if is just Doctor K returning, that would still be absurdly cool (yes I did just say absurdly cool, now leave me alone). Doctor K’s advice and expertise in dealing with world-dominating viruses would come in immensely handy in Grid Battleforce’s fight against Evox, and having her in the mix would also allow fans to check up on what the RPM Rangers are up to these days.

Now that a multiverse has been established in Power Rangers, there are so many opportunities for things like this, and while we would love for more RPM Rangers to show up when all is said and done, we will gladly take an adventure with Doctor K.

As for the other crossover, that has yet to be confirmed by Hasbro, but more and more images and social media posts seem to give fans a good idea of who is involved and what Ranger teams they can expect to see.

Beast Morphers stars Rorrie D. Travis (Devon/Red), Jacqueline Scislowski (Zoey/Yellow), Jasmeet Baduwalia (Ravi/Blue), Abraham Rodriguez (Nate), Liana Ramirez (Roxy), Colby Strong (Blaze), Cosme Flores (Ben), Kristina Ho (Betty), Kevin Copeland (Mayor Daniels), and James Gordon (Handyman), and you can check out the official description for Power Rangers Beast Morphers below.

“Set in the future, a secret agency combines a newly discovered substance called “Morph-X” with animal DNA to create the Power Rangers Beast Morphers team. The Rangers must fight off an evil sentient computer virus bent on taking over the source of all Ranger power, the Morphin Grid itself. Featuring never-before-seen leather suits and an all-new beast-themed arsenal (including dynamic new Zords), fans should get ready for a season full of secret ops and morphinominal fun.”

Power Rangers Beast Morphers airs Saturdays on Nickelodeon at 8 am est.

So, what do you think of Beast Morphers possibly crossing over with RPM? Let us know in the comments and you can always hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Power Rangers!