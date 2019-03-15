Watch The ‘Power Rangers Beast Morphers’ Official Morph Sequence

Hasbro’s Power Rangers era has kicked off nicely with Power Rangers Beast Morphers, but so far we haven’t seen a traditional Morph sequence from the newest Rangers. We did get some slick effects when they first morphed, however, and that’s only added to the anticipation of seeing what the full sequence looks like. Fans will get their wish n the upcoming third episode, as the crew of Ravi, Zoey, and Devon get a full morph sequence, and now we’ve got our first look at it in action.

As you can see int he video above, Zoey, Devon, and Ravi are facing off against Blaze and a new creation from Scrozzle and Evox. The three Rangers decide it’s Morphin time and call on their Morphers to “activate Beast Power”, inserting the keys and initiating the power up sequence.

Here we see a longer cut of their animal whirlwinds surrounding them, which continues to look absolutely fantastic. We then see them in their suits without their helmets but they soon form around them, only leaving their eyes visible. The visors spring from the Morpher with a digitizing effect and combine with the helmets, giving us the Beast Morpher Rangers in all their glory.

We also see Blaze morph, though his sequence is much quicker and less stylish. Still cool though, and you can watch the entire sequence above.

Beast Morphers stars Rorrie D. Travis (Devon/Red), Jacqueline Scislowski (Zoey/Yellow), Jasmeet Baduwalia (Ravi/Blue), Abraham Rodriguez (Nate), Liana Ramirez (Roxy), Colby Strong (Blaze), Cosme Flores (Ben), Kristina Ho (Betty), Kevin Copeland (Mayor Daniels), and James Gordon (Handyman), and you can check out the official description for Power Rangers Beast Morphers below.

“Set in the future, a secret agency combines a newly discovered substance called “Morph-X” with animal DNA to create the Power Rangers Beast Morphers team. The Rangers must fight off an evil sentient computer virus bent on taking over the source of all Ranger power, the Morphin Grid itself. Featuring never-before-seen leather suits and an all-new beast-themed arsenal (including dynamic new Zords), fans should get ready for a season full of secret ops and morphinominal fun.”

Power Rangers Beast Morphers airs Saturdays on Nickelodeon at 8 am est.

