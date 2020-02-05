Power Rangers Beast Morphers Season 2 Sneak Peek Clip Revealed (Exclusive)

Power Rangers Beast Morphers is making its long-awaited return soon with season 2, and fans are wondering what will happen to the Rangers after that epic season 1 finale. Thankfully we won’t have to wait too much longer to find out, as we’ve got an exclusive first look sneak peek at season 2, and you can watch the full clip in the video below. As you can see, the Rangers will now have to face an even deadlier Evox this season, so they’ll need all the help they can get to take him down. Luckily they’ll have an assortment of new weapons to help with that courtesy of Grid Battleforce, including a slick new bow Nate can be seen wielding called the Beast-X King Battle Bolt.

It wouldn’t be a new season of Power Rangers without some new armor, and we get our first look at Beast-X Battle Mode, which gives each Ranger armored chest plates and armored shoulders, gauntlets, and boots.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Last but not least the clip shows off one of the new Megazords, and the blue and gold Zord does not disappoint, sporting a dual bladed weapon and a shield, and we cannot wait to see what else it can do.

You can check out the full sneak peek in the video above, and the full description and title for the big premiere episode of Beast Morphers can be found below.

“Believe It Or Not: The Rangers are skeptical when Steel says he’s found clues that proves Evox may have returned.”

Beast Morphers stars Rorrie D. Travis (Devon/Red), Jacqueline Scislowski (Zoey/Yellow), Jasmeet Baduwalia (Ravi/Blue), Abraham Rodriguez (Nate), Liana Ramirez, Colby Strong, Cosme Flores (Ben), Kristina Ho (Betty), Kevin Copeland (Mayor Daniels), and James Gordon (Handyman), and you can check out the official description for Power Rangers Beast Morphers season 2 below.

“In season 2 of POWER RANGERS BEAST MORPHERS, Evox returns and he’s more powerful than ever! The Power Rangers will gain access to all new power upgrades, powerful new weapons, and epic new Megazords in order to protect the Morphin Grid and save the world!”

Power Rangers Beast Morphers airs Saturdays on Nickelodeon at 8 am est, and the big season 2 premiere hits on February 22nd.

What did you think of the clip? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Power Rangers!