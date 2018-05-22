Power Rangers: First Look At ‘Beast Morphers’ Suits

Saban’s Power Rangers will be at this week’s Licensing Expo, which will give the first look at next season’s Beast Morphers costumes.

The Licensing Expo gives companies a great chance to show their upcoming properties and what is coming down the pipeline, and for Saban, that means Power Rangers Beast Morphers. Casey Lau shared some images of an early run-through and caught the setup for Beast Morphers, giving us our first great look at the new suits.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The overall designs aren’t changing from the Super Sentai series from which the show will be based Go-Busters, but it’s pretty cool to see them in the flesh, bringing us closer to a series that Power Rangers fans didn’t think they would see anytime soon.

I did a quick run through #licensingexpo today while everyone was setting up and my mind was blown 🤯🤯🤯 can’t wait for tomorrow!#blmpnetwork #licensing#blockchain pic.twitter.com/fkGmJhikfk — Casey Lau at #LicensingExpo (@casey_lau) May 22, 2018

“I did a quick run through #licensingexpo today while everyone was setting up and my mind was blown 🤯🤯🤯 can’t wait for tomorrow!

#blmpnetwork

#licensing

#blockchain”

Not much is known about the upcoming season of Power Rangers, but you can check out the official description below.

“Set in the future, a secret agency combines a newly discovered substance called “Morph-X” with animal DNA to create the Power Rangers Beast Morphers team. The Rangers must fight off an evil sentient computer virus bent on taking over the source of all Ranger power, the Morphin Grid itself. Featuring never-before-seen leather suits and an all-new beast-themed arsenal (including dynamic new Zords), fans should get ready for a season full of secret ops and morphinominal fun.”

Beast Morphers will be adapted from the series Tokumei Sentai Go-Busters, which is the 36th season of Super Sentai. The latest season of Power Rangers, Ninja Steel, was actually based on the 39th season Shuriken Sentai Ninninger, and many fans thought that the next to be adapted would be season 41, Uchu Sentai Kyuranger. When Saban announced Go-Busters, it was a welcome surprise.

“At Saban Brands, we strive to deliver family entertainment that is engaging and forward-thinking while maintaining the core values, such as inclusivity and teamwork, that are important to parents,” said Janet Hsu, Chief Executive Officer of Saban Brands. “With ‘Beast Morphers’ we introduce fan-favorite animal themes with a new, intriguing special ops storyline that keeps the Power Rangers series fresh for viewers of all ages, especially the new generation of viewers.”

Power Rangers Beast Morphers hits sometime in 2019, but you can learn more about the original series here. Make sure to follow @MattMuellerCB for all your Power Rangers news!