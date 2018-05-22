‘Power Rangers Beast Morphers’ Teaser Trailer Revealed

Fans just got their first look at Power Rangers Beast Morphers at 2018’s Licensing Expo, and it looks crazy!

The video (though no audio is included) shows the Beast Morpher Rangers utilizing some slick looking tech and vehicles in the fight against a sentient computer virus, and as you might expect there are plenty of crazy looking Zords and Megazords at their disposal (via Neo Saban Power Rangers).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The teaser also shows off the individual Ranger abilities, which allow them to transform into animal-like forms and vehicles. The Megazords also look to be much more mobile than in previous editions of the show, as one can be seen darting through the city. It looks fantastic, and we can’t wait to see more.

You can check out the new teaser in the video above and you can find the official description for the series below.

“Set in the future, a secret agency combines a newly discovered substance called “Morph-X” with animal DNA to create the Power Rangers Beast Morphers team. The Rangers must fight off an evil sentient computer virus bent on taking over the source of all Ranger power, the Morphin Grid itself. Featuring never-before-seen leather suits and an all-new beast-themed arsenal (including dynamic new Zords), fans should get ready for a season full of secret ops and morphinominal fun.”

Beast Morphers will be adapted from the series Tokumei Sentai Go-Busters, which is the 36th season of Super Sentai. The latest season of Power Rangers, Ninja Steel, was actually based on the 39th season Shuriken Sentai Ninninger, and many fans thought that the next to be adapted would be season 41, Uchu Sentai Kyuranger. When Saban announced Go-Busters, it was a welcome surprise.

“At Saban Brands, we strive to deliver family entertainment that is engaging and forward-thinking while maintaining the core values, such as inclusivity and teamwork, that are important to parents,” said Janet Hsu, Chief Executive Officer of Saban Brands. “With ‘Beast Morphers’ we introduce fan-favorite animal themes with a new, intriguing special ops storyline that keeps the Power Rangers series fresh for viewers of all ages, especially the new generation of viewers.”

Power Rangers Beast Morphers hits sometime in 2019, but you can learn more about the original series here. Make sure to follow @MattMuellerCB for all your Power Rangers news!